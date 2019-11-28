I’m A Celebrity fans left seething as Ian Wright snaps at Ant McPartlin during trial

Ant was shocked at Ian's snappy side during the trail. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ant McPartlin was left gobsmacked after I’m A Celebrity star Ian Wright lashed out at him in last night’s episode.

Ian Wright and James Haskell were voted to do the bushtucker trial on Wednesday night’s show, Deadly Dungeon.

The trail saw the two campmates search for stars in a pitch-black room, while chained together, and joined by spiders, snakes, cockroaches and much more.

However, it was Ian’s short temper that left viewers cringing after the former football player snapped at host Ant McPartlin.

Ant was left shocked by Ian's snappy response. Picture: ITV

During the trail, Ant attempted to guide Ian and James, telling them: “Honestly, if you’re on your hands and knees and they’re on the floor then they’re easier to find.”

Sarcastically snapping back, Ian said: “Oh! Thank you, Ant! Thanks, Ant!”

To this comment, Ant looked taken aback – and slightly annoyed.

Ian Wright was not happy with their results . Picture: ITV

Viewers were equally annoyed at Ian’s comment, taking to Twitter to share their anger.

One person tweeted: “Ian don’t you dare snap at Ant!!!! #imaceleb.”

Another added: “How dare Ian be rude to Ant and Dec whilst that trial #ImACeleb.”

Ian and James only managed to get six stars. Picture: ITV

The pair managed to get six stars out of the twelve hidden in the rooms, and were disappointed with the results.

Talking to Ant and Dec after the trial, James said: “We tried, I don’t think we could have done much more.”

Ian, who was visibly annoyed as he threw his helmet on the floor, said: “I just don’t like not getting 12 stars, man”.

As the pair headed back to the camp, James said to Ant and Dec: “I’ve got to deal with that all day now!”, pointing to Ian.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.