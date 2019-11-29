Furious I'm A Celebrity fans brand show a 'fix' after Caitlyn Jenner's 'rigged' Bushtucker trial

29 November 2019, 08:30 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 09:00

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

All 12 of the Jungle campmates are currently taking part in a challenge called ‘The Reckoning’.

I’m A Celebrity stars Kate Garraway, Caitlyn Jenner, Andrew Maxwell and Andy Whyment took part in the latest trial as they had to climb into boxes with just their heads outside of it.

The celebs had to keep their chins on a small red button while lots of critters - including meal worms, spiders, and crickets - were dropped on them. 

If they took their chins off the button, a red light would show and they’d immediately fail, with those moving the least winning dinner.

The celebrities had to put their heads on a table full of critters
The celebrities had to put their heads on a table full of critters. Picture: ITV
Caitlyn Jenner was disqualified for moving off the red button
Caitlyn Jenner was disqualified for moving off the red button. Picture: ITV

Read More: I’m A Celebrity fans left seething as Ian Wright snaps at Ant McPartlin during trial

But while with Andy and Andrew came out on top, Caitlyn was confused as to why her light kept coming on, despite seemingly staying still.

She told the other campmates: "I think I've got a bad chin".

Viewers were equally baffled, as one wrote: “Swear @Caitlyn_Jenner button was rigged or broken? She looked like she wants moving at all."

Read More: Kendall Jenner breaks silence on Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb appearance: 'everyone chill'

Another tweeted: "Caitlyn smashing the trial but not being able to keep her chin still is very strange indeed. #imaceleb”

While a third added: “rigged???? caitlyn didn’t even move!!"

The celebrity camp is currently split in two, with half 'cursed' and living on basic rations.

And last night hosts Ant and Dec announced that the first star will leave the show on Friday night.

Viewers will get the chance to vote to save their favourite campmates, but they will also be fighting it out to win immunity by competing against each other in another day of trials called 'reckonings'.

Ant and Dec have since teased who they think might be in trouble, saying EastEnders star Cliff Parisi could leave after being ruled out of a string of trials on medical grounds.

Speaking on I’m A Celeb’s spin off show Extra Camp, Ant said: "I think it is fair to say that Cliff is in danger as he's not doing a lot."

Dec agreed: "I think he is struggling a bit and his energy levels have dropped and he's not been in the show a huge amount."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sticks and Stones is out in December

When is new drama Sticks and Stones on ITV, what is it about and who is in the cast?
James and Ian infuriated parents during last night's episode

I'm A Celeb fans fuming after Ian and James 'ruin Christmas for children' with Santa chat
The debate on This Morning baffled a lot of viewers

Good Morning Britains fans left raging after guest calls for advent calendars to be banned
I'm A Celebrity viewers thought Cliff was vaping in the jungle

ITV respond after I’m A Celebrity viewers think they spotted Cliff ‘vaping’ in the jungle
E.T. has reunited with Elliot for the first time in 37 years

Sky’s Christmas advert 2019 sees E.T. come back to Earth to visit Elliot after 37 years

Lifestyle

Trending on Heart

Priscilla Presley will be keeping some aspects of her life with Elvis secret

Priscilla Presley explains why she won't share all her memories of Elvis
A woman has been slammed for sending her ex a list of baby names

Mum slammed for sending ex husband ‘traditional' baby names after branding his new wife's choices 'unacceptable’

Lifestyle

The handy hack will have your whole home smelling festive in no time (stock images)

Woman puts £5.99 orange spice sticks in radiators in genius hack that makes her whole house smell festive

Christmas

We are counting down to Christmas with Sleeps 'til Santa

Jamie & Amanda's Sleeps 'til Christmas

HSBC and Santander customers are owed money

HSBC and Santander ordered to repay millions to customers after charging them unarranged overdraft fees

Lifestyle

Where did Black Friday get its name from? (stock images)

Where did Black Friday originate and how did it get its name?

Lifestyle