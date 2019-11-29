Furious I'm A Celebrity fans brand show a 'fix' after Caitlyn Jenner's 'rigged' Bushtucker trial

By Naomi Bartram

All 12 of the Jungle campmates are currently taking part in a challenge called ‘The Reckoning’.

I’m A Celebrity stars Kate Garraway, Caitlyn Jenner, Andrew Maxwell and Andy Whyment took part in the latest trial as they had to climb into boxes with just their heads outside of it.

The celebs had to keep their chins on a small red button while lots of critters - including meal worms, spiders, and crickets - were dropped on them.

If they took their chins off the button, a red light would show and they’d immediately fail, with those moving the least winning dinner.

The celebrities had to put their heads on a table full of critters. Picture: ITV

Caitlyn Jenner was disqualified for moving off the red button. Picture: ITV

Read More: I’m A Celebrity fans left seething as Ian Wright snaps at Ant McPartlin during trial

But while with Andy and Andrew came out on top, Caitlyn was confused as to why her light kept coming on, despite seemingly staying still.

She told the other campmates: "I think I've got a bad chin".

Viewers were equally baffled, as one wrote: “Swear @Caitlyn_Jenner button was rigged or broken? She looked like she wants moving at all."

Read More: Kendall Jenner breaks silence on Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb appearance: 'everyone chill'

Another tweeted: "Caitlyn smashing the trial but not being able to keep her chin still is very strange indeed. #imaceleb”

While a third added: “rigged???? caitlyn didn’t even move!!"

@imacelebrity I don't think Caitlyn had her chin on the button, she missed it... #ImACeleb — Kate (@Blackcattt) November 28, 2019

Caitlyn’s button is fixed I tell you!!! She hasn’t moved!

Also, SHUT UP KATE! #ImACeleb — Leah (@LeahCrimes) November 28, 2019

i swear caitlyn never took her chin off but she somehow got failed 3 times?? #ImACeleb — eden SNOWse (@eden_roseee) November 28, 2019

The celebrity camp is currently split in two, with half 'cursed' and living on basic rations.

And last night hosts Ant and Dec announced that the first star will leave the show on Friday night.

Viewers will get the chance to vote to save their favourite campmates, but they will also be fighting it out to win immunity by competing against each other in another day of trials called 'reckonings'.

Ant and Dec have since teased who they think might be in trouble, saying EastEnders star Cliff Parisi could leave after being ruled out of a string of trials on medical grounds.

Speaking on I’m A Celeb’s spin off show Extra Camp, Ant said: "I think it is fair to say that Cliff is in danger as he's not doing a lot."

Dec agreed: "I think he is struggling a bit and his energy levels have dropped and he's not been in the show a huge amount."