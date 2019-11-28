Kendall Jenner breaks silence on Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb appearance: 'everyone chill'

28 November 2019, 13:52

Caitlyn's two daughter - Kendall and Kylie Jenner - had remained tight-lipped about her involvement with the show.

Kendall Jenner has thrown her support behind her dad Caitlyn for the first time since she entered the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Read more: Ant and Dec respond after I'm A Celebrity fans question why hosts cover their watches

Breaking her silence for the first time in two weeks, the model, 24, posted a screengrab of Caitlyn, 70, alongside Jacqueline Jossa and Nadine Coyle.

She wrote: "Always rooting for you! Strongest person in the world."

Kendall also hit back at claims she wasn't supporting her dad, writing: "Just cuz I'm not posting doesn't mean I'm not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill."

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa takes off wedding ring on I'm A Celebrity amid Dan Osborne cheating rumours

Caitlyn was appointed Camp leader in last night's episode after viewers voted for her to take over from James Haskell.

Kendall has supported her dad on Instagram
Kendall has supported her dad on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Sitting in the red throne: "I really feel good up here, I really feel a sense of power."

In an earlier episode, Caitlyn opened up about her family life, revealing the reason why her kids still call her 'dad'.

She said: "My kids all call me Dad, Kendall asked me first and I said 'Dad', I'm your Dad and I'll always be your Dad till the day I die.

"But what they're really good at, which shocks me all the time, is when they're talking about me - 'my Dad, she' - and it's tough to change the pronoun in the middle of it."

Caitlyn previously admitted that she was struggling in the jungle, saying: "Being the first night in the Jungle my head was spinning.

"I'm kinda trying to figure out if I'm doing the right thing. I'm 70 years old now and is being in here the right way to use my time?"

