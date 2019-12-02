Cliff Parisi is the third celebrity to be voted out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle

The actor has been dumped from the ITV show. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

He is the third celebrity to be kicked off the ITV show after facing the public vote.

Cliff Parisi has been announced as the third campmate to be voted off I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The 59-year old will have to leave the jungle after just under two weeks down under, as we near closer to the final.

The star has left the show after less than two weeks. Picture: PA

At the end of today's episode we saw Kate Garraway be voted as the camp leader, with Ian Wright as her deputy, and they'd just issued roles for all of the campmates.

Cliff managed 12 days in camp and competed in a few challenges but was voted out by the public.

The actor has lost a fair amount of weight in the jungle, with many viewers commenting on his slimmer figure.

It's been revealed that he lost over a stone and a half during his short stint down under, and he's looking great.

He told Ant and Dec he was "looking forward to seeing his family" once he left the show, and the jolly soap star's best bits made everyone giggle.

Cliff made quite an entrance into the show as a late surprise appearance, and said he was glad he came in later as he was introduced to it gradually.

However, he said when he first arrived he felt as "welcome as a fart in a spacesuit".