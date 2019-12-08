I'm A Celeb's Jacqueline Jossa is forced to hold a spider in her mouth in final trial

By Emma Gritt

Fans took to Twitter to exclaim that no amount of money in the world would get them to undertake the horrendous Bushtucker Trial.

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to hold a live spider in her mouth for a minute as part of her final Bustucker Trial - and viewers think it's enough for her to win the show.

The former EastEnders star, 27, was one of the finalists alongside Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp, and Coronation Street favourite Andy Whyment.

Tonight fans saw her take part in one of the vilest Bushtucker Trials in the show's history.

In order to win five stars, which would win her a starter, main, dessert, alcoholic drink and a treat, she had to be tied up on the floor and covered in increasingly disgusting critters, including green ants, cockroaches, crickets and spiders, and rotting fish entrails.

Jacquline was forced to hold a live spider in her mouth for a whole minute. Picture: ITV

Lying there she encouraged Ant and Dec to keep chatting to her to take her mind off the increasingly awful situation she found herself in - until she was unable to talk as a huge spider was placed in to her mouth for a minute.

People at home were horrified, and said no amount of money in the world would get them to take part in such a gruesome challenge.

Man this trial is nasty, Jac is doing really well.... #ImACeleb — Jo (@Ge_l_t_yJo) December 8, 2019

God this is like torture #ImACeleb — lily 🍉🍒 (@finelinelily) December 8, 2019

However, people were amused when she announced she was worried the thousands of green ants would be heading straight for her privates - referring to them to Ant and Dec as her "nunny".

More horrors await Jacqueline when she leaves the show tonight.

Unbeknown to her, her marriage has become a national talking point, with her husband Dan Osborne being forced to deny having a threesome with two women he met while competing in Celebrity Big Brother last summer.

His previous connection to Gabby Allen has also been in the news after her ex, Myles Stephenson, told Jacqueline that rumours the pair had had an affair were accurate.