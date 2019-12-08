I'm A Celeb's Jacqueline Jossa is forced to hold a spider in her mouth in final trial

8 December 2019, 21:41 | Updated: 8 December 2019, 21:51

Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Fans took to Twitter to exclaim that no amount of money in the world would get them to undertake the horrendous Bushtucker Trial.

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to hold a live spider in her mouth for a minute as part of her final Bustucker Trial - and viewers think it's enough for her to win the show.

The former EastEnders star, 27, was one of the finalists alongside Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp, and Coronation Street favourite Andy Whyment.

Tonight fans saw her take part in one of the vilest Bushtucker Trials in the show's history.

In order to win five stars, which would win her a starter, main, dessert, alcoholic drink and a treat, she had to be tied up on the floor and covered in increasingly disgusting critters, including green ants, cockroaches, crickets and spiders, and rotting fish entrails.

Read more: I'm A Celeb's Cyclone Challenge hailed as a 'series highlight' by fans

Jacquline was forced to hold a live spider in her mouth for a whole minute
Jacquline was forced to hold a live spider in her mouth for a whole minute. Picture: ITV

Lying there she encouraged Ant and Dec to keep chatting to her to take her mind off the increasingly awful situation she found herself in - until she was unable to talk as a huge spider was placed in to her mouth for a minute.

People at home were horrified, and said no amount of money in the world would get them to take part in such a gruesome challenge.

Read more: Kate Garroway voted off I'm A Celeb, narrowly missing final

However, people were amused when she announced she was worried the thousands of green ants would be heading straight for her privates - referring to them to Ant and Dec as her "nunny".

More horrors await Jacqueline when she leaves the show tonight.

Unbeknown to her, her marriage has become a national talking point, with her husband Dan Osborne being forced to deny having a threesome with two women he met while competing in Celebrity Big Brother last summer.

His previous connection to Gabby Allen has also been in the news after her ex, Myles Stephenson, told Jacqueline that rumours the pair had had an affair were accurate.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The former EastEnders star made it to the final of the show

Jacqueline Jossa is crowned winner of I'm A CelebrityJacqueline Jossa is crowned winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2019
Andy Whyment wife and family

Who is I'm A Celeb star Andy Whyment's wife Nichola? Coronation Street actor family life revealed
James Corden (L), who plays Smithy, is seen with Matthew Horne, who plays Gavin Shipman, during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

What channel is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on, what time does it start and how can I watch it?
There's apparently an ongoing feud on ITV among the This Morning presenters

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford snub This Morning Christmas party 'to avoid Phillip Schofield'

This Morning

The campmates tackled the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial in tonight's show.

I'm A Celeb campmates tackle iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge as fans call for a public version

Trending on Heart

xx

Aldi's luxury hotel-inspired White Collection special buys are back including the £20 waffle duvet set

Lifestyle

Kate Garraway is the ninth celebrity to be voted off the 2019 series.

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway voted off as Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment make the final
Elf has become a family favourite at Christmas

When is Elf on TV? Christmas movie TV guide for 2019

Christmas

Lidl launches Christmas pizza

Forget roast turkey! You can now get a pigs in blanket pizza just in time for Christmas

Christmas

Myles Stephenson says

I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson blasts 'bitter and stupid' Dan Osborne after Gabby Allen comments