I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway voted off as Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment make the final

Kate Garraway is the ninth celebrity to be voted off the 2019 series. Picture: ITV

The popular telly presenter's jungle journey has come to an end as the final three contestants are revealed.

Kate Garraway has been voted off I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! narrowly missing out on the final.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, lasted 22 days Down Under but was booted out of the camp on Saturday night leaving Roman Kemp, Andy Whyment and Jacqueline Jossa to compete for this year's jungle crown.

The telly star, who battled the elements in the show's hilarious Celebrity Cyclone task earlier in the programme, was greeted by her husband Derek Draper as she walked across the famous rope bridge back to reality.

Kate Garraway admitted she was "flabbergasted" to make it to the semi-final. Picture: ITV

During her exit interview, Ant and Dec quizzed Kate on her time in the Aussie rainforest and she admitted she was "flabbergasted" she got as far as she did.

She said: "I feel amazing! I can’t believe I got this far. I can’t believe it, honestly.

"I was flabbergasted. I kept on thinking you got my name wrong."

Kate leaves Roman, Andy and Jacqueline to compete for the 2019 jungle crown. Picture: ITV

The breakfast presenter's semi-final departure meant she became the ninth celebrity to leave this year's popular ITV contest.

Kate spoke about pulling out of the 2018 line-up last year because she was "too terrified" of taking on such a tough challenge.

But she revealed to the Geordie duo that her two children were now old enough to "cope" without her, so the timing was right.

She explained: "Life is busy isn’t it? You’re a mum and you’re juggling lots of things from the minute you get up and you’re racing around from the minute you get up. You have a lot of balls in the air."

The GMB presenter hugged her husband Derek Draper as she left camp. Picture: ITV

Kate has faced many fears during her time on I'm A Celeb, including Bushtucker Trails which have seen her unscrew stars with her tongue amongst hundreds of creepy crawlies.

She joked: "Anybody coming into the show next year, do some tongue exercises now!"

Following the critter-ridden challenge, the GMB star told Ant and Dec that she realised she was more fearless than she first imagined.

She continued: "Everything I’ve got I’ve always worked really hard for.

"You realise you have got stuff in you, you have got bravery in you and you have to really, really treasure what’s important to you. And it’s people."

Opening up about the final three – radio DJ Roman, Eastenders actress Jacqueline and Corrie star Andy – she said: "Those three really deserve to be in the final, they’ve been brilliant throughout."

Kate's exit comes hot on the heels of Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner's brutal double eviction earlier this week.

The pair were the seventh and eighth to leave the competition.

The I'm A Celeb 2019 final will air on Sunday 8th December, kicking off at 9pm on ITV.