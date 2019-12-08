I'm A Celeb campmates tackle iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge as fans call for a public version

The campmates tackled the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial in tonight's show. Picture: ITV

The four semi-finalists battle wet and windy conditions as they tackle the show's infamous obstacle course.

I'm A Celeb campmates took part in the show's iconic 'Celebrity Cyclone' challenge tonight as they battled to bag a three-course luxury meal.

Semi-finalists Andy Whyment, Jacqueline Jossa, Kate Garraway and Roman Kemp tackled the wet and windy obstacle course wearing superhero costumes to secure four stars in the iconic, annual Bushtucker trial.

The hilarious task saw the cape-clad celebs dodging blow-up balls, powder paint and water jets as they climbed up the slippery hill in an attempt to snag a delicious dinner.

Kate and Jacqueline clutch on to each other during the Celebrity Cyclone task. Picture: ITV

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway went first, screaming and shrieking as she carried all four stars to the first marker a quarter of the way up the slip and slide.

Soap star Jacqueline Jossa followed and struggled to make headway to begin with but used a clever backwards bottom tactic to haul herself up the hill.

Capital DJ Roman Kemp went third and completed his part of the course without much of a struggle, which left Corrie star Andy Whyment to complete the final part of the task.

Ant and Dec likened him to The Terminator as he smashed through the powerful jets and batted away any inflatables letting nothing stand in the way of his win.

In fact, viewers enjoyed watching the trial so much they called for a real life, public version of Celebrity Cyclone to be set up so everyone could have a go.

Taking to Twitter to share the idea, one I'm A Celeb fan wrote: "They should set up somewhere where u can go do celeb cyclone with your mates."

Another agreed, adding: "Can someone please make a celebrity cyclone but just for normal people cos I wanna do this so bad."

"Whoever came up with this trial in the first place is an absolute genius. Gets better every year. Would pay good money to do this," said a third.

While a fourth exclaimed: "I WANT TO DO CELEBRITY CYCLONE SO BAD."

Now the infamous semi-final challenge is out of the way all that remains is the final, which takes place on Sunday night at 9pm.

The King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned during the last episode of the series on 8th December on ITV, but who will reign supreme?

Betting site William Hill says that Andy Whyment is the current favourite to win, with odds of 4/7, while Roman Kemp is second favourite at 7/2.

The I'm A Celeb 2019 final will air on Sunday 8th December, kicking off at 9pm on ITV.