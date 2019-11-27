Dan Osborne lands in Australia as he breaks silence on Gabby Allen 'cheating' rumours

27 November 2019, 11:38

Dan has flown to Australia with kids Ella and Mia to meet Jacqueline when she leaves I'm A Celeb.

Dan Osborne has landed in Australia to be ready to meet wife Jacqueline when she leaves the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The former TOWIE star, 28, flew out with their two daughters Ella, four, and Mia, 15 months, and shared adorable photos of the girls asleep on the plane.

He wrote to his fans: "On second plane now! Taking off now to get to Oz! Safe to say Mia isn't a fan of this journey."

Dan also addressed the reports that Jacqueline had threatened to leave I'm A Celeb after Myles Stephenson told her that Dan had cheated with his ex Gabby Allen.

Taking to Instagram stories, Dan wrote: "Don't believe everything you read" alongside a tired emoji.

Myles, who is Gabby's ex, reportedly told Jacqueline that they did hook up in Marbella while on a trip together in April 2018, something that was heavily reported but both parties denied at the time.

According to a report by The Sun, a 'hysterical' Jacqueline was then given an opportunity to leave the jungle temporarily and record a voicemail for Dan, and he was permitted to reply.

A source said: "Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

"Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

"But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state."

