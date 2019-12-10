Jacqueline Jossa shows off dramatic weight loss following I'm A Celeb win

10 December 2019, 11:40 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 15:23

The star looks so different after three weeks living off rations
The star looks so different after three weeks living off rations. Picture: Shutterstock

The former EastEnder appears to have lost a lot of weight during her three-week stint in the Australian jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa has not long been out of the jungle since winning I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and fans are already drawing up the difference in her before and after pictures.

The 28-year-old former EastEnders actress was crowned queen of the jungle on Sunday evening after an impressive three week period on the show, and fully deserved her win after braving a seemingly endless amount of terrifying challenges.

Jackie pictured on her way to Australia at the airport
Jackie pictured on her way to Australia at the airport. Picture: Shutterstock
She posed by the pool at the lavish hotel following her crowning as the queen of the jungle 2019
She posed by the pool at the lavish hotel following her crowning as the queen of the jungle 2019. Picture: Shutterstock

Jacqueline posed for pictures after departing the jungle, in a glamorous dress and heels holding a glass of champagne and fans couldn't help but compare the difference in pictures, particularly her dramatic weight loss.

The difference is evident but it's understandable that after three whole weeks of living off tiny rations she would lose weight.

One of the actress' fan accounts shared the two images of her, writing: "The start of Jac’s #ImACeleb journey and the end of it... leaving as Queen of the Jungle."

Followers were quick to applaud her amazing win on the ITV show and also how different she appeared after just three weeks.

One told her: "You look amazing such a difference either way you look beautiful xx."

Another commented: "Well done you look stunning."

Others said they wanted a stint in camp themselves, with one writing: "Wow I need to do this show look at the weight loss."with another joking: "She defo has lost weight! I need to rice and bean diet x."

Jacqueline wasn't the only star to lose a lot of weight whilst in the jungle, fellow campmate Cliff Parisi lost a whopping 1.5 stone when he was in the jungle, after only two weeks down under.

The difference in the star's face is evident
The difference in the star's face is evident. Picture: Shutterstock

The actor told Ant and Dec during his exit interview that his stomach had shrunk.

Kate Garraway also revealed she'd lost 14lbs over the three weeks she was on the show, saying that "they weight you before you go in and they weigh you when you come out and I've lost a stone".

