Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas’ baby son rushed to intensive care after he turned blue in cot

Lucy and Ryan had to rush their son to hospital. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

After a stressful week, Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are relieved to have their son back at home.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have revealed their trauma after rushing their son Roman to hospital last week.

Describing it as ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’, former TOWIE star Lucy detailed the scary moment she found her 18-month-old ‘blue’ in his cot.

Alongside a photo of Roman in a hospital bed, the 30-year-old wrote: "As some of you may have noticed we haven't been on social media lately.

"Just over a week ago I found Roman blue in his cot - probably every parent's worst nightmare.

Lucy Mecklenburgh shared a photo from hospital. Picture: Instagram

"WIthout going into too much detail it ended up with Roman being transferred to St Mary's London intensive care being put on a ventilator.

"Thankfully we are now all home and Roman is back to his cheeky self."

She added: "Although mentally we as a family may never fully recover, we feel extremely blessed to have our special boy home in our arms and it has truly opened our eyes to all the hardworking superheros working in our hospitals."

Dad Ryan, 37, also shared the scary experience with his own Instagram followers, writing: “No words can explain how grateful we are to have our little boy home safe after spending nearly a week in intensive care.

“As parents it’s been one of the scariest times of our lives but with thanks to our amazing doctors & nurses we have king Roman back playing, smiling & more importantly eating.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner added: “I would like to thank the @nhs and also @cosmic_charity who have been unbelievable, You both really are the real life superhero’s.”

Lucy and Ryan are yet to share specific details on baby Roman’s illness.

Lucy and Ryan became parents in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Friends were quick to comment, with Ryan’s Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley writing: “Oh darlings… I’m so sorry you’ve all been through such a scary time.

“I’m so glad he’s ok. Sending you all so much love xxxx.”

Dr Alex George replied: “Sending love mate xx,” while Kate Ferdinand added: “Poor Roman, sending u all lots of love xxx.”

Another follower said: “You and Ryan have been so brave, you are both amazing parents, let’s help these charities ❤️❤️❤️”.