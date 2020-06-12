Gavin and Stacey faces calls to be axed in race row controversy

Gavin and Stacey is facing calls to be axed from TV schedules by some social media users, but the BBC have said it will remain.

Gavin and Stacey is facing calls to be axed from TV and streaming services over claims it uses 'offensive' language, following the removal of shows like Little Britain from Netflix and iPlayer.

One person wrote on Twitter: "With this whole cancel culture I hope @bbc now removes #gavinandstacey from @bbciplayer, @netflix @BritBox_UK.

"The show is misogynistic, racist, homophobic and guilty of fat shaming."

Another added: "If we're doing away with Little Britain can we also get rid of Gavin and Stacey?"

And a third tweeted James Coren directly, writing: "Wondering why none of your characters in #gavinandstacey were played by BAME actors?

Gavin and Stacey first aired on the BBC between 2007 and 2010. Picture: BBC

"I can only recall one black character - threesome man with Pete and Dawn in one ep.

"His race was the subject of several gags. Not cool James!"

However, some fans have defended the show, with one writing: "Gavin and stacey isn’t really offensive."

Gavin and Stacey, which was written by Ruth Jones and James Corden, features a character called 'Chinese Alan' and a man described in one episode as 'Seth, the black fella'.

Gavin and Stacey is facing calls to be axed. Picture: BBC

The calls come after The Mighty Boosh, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me - which had all used blackface in clips - were removed from streaming services.

A BBC spokesperson has insisted, according to the Daily Star, that Gavin and Stacey would not be affected, saying that the changes 'only ­affect Little Britain.'

