Friends star Lisa Kudrow teases huge twist in upcoming reunion episode

Lisa Kudrow revealed the exciting news. Picture: Instagram/HBO

By Mared Parry

The American actress played the iconic role of Phoebe in the 90s sitcom and has teased fans about the upcoming reunion.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has revealed in an interview that there will an incredible twist in the story during the highly-anticipated Friends reunion episode.

The actress, 56, played Phoebe Buffay in the show during its impressive 10-series run and revealed that this one-off episode won't just be a sit-down chat with the cast and creators.

Lisa Kudrow spoke about the reunion. Picture: YouTube

She teased that there will be way more to the project, and that all co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox are all involved.

Lisa was speaking to press about her own Netflix comedy called Space Force, and was quizzed about the reunion.

She stated that all six actors are still very much committed, saying: "It is definitely going to happen, we just keep putting dates in the calendar.

"When we can do it, we will do it.

“[The planning] was pretty far along, but it seemed pretty clear that if people can't gather then we can't do it.”

When the reunion was originally announced months ago, it was planned that the show would coincide with the launch of the US streaming platform HBO Max on May 27.

However, things have been put on hold due to COVID-19 shutting down TV and filmed studios across the world.

Speaking about the Friends reunion and whether or not the episode will be scripted, Lisa said: "There are other things in it.

“There are other things to it; things I shouldn't really talk about because they should be good – but those things can't happen [right now].

The cast are all coming back together. Picture: Getty

"We just decided on another date and we'll see if we can do it then.”

Fans have been incredibly excited for the show to have a reunion since its last episode back in 2004, and were overjoyed with the news.