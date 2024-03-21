Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them

21 March 2024, 16:35

Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them
Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them. Picture: Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where is Cat Deeley's This Morning outfit from today? Here's the ultimate guide to everything Ben Shepherd's co-star has worn on the ITV show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cat Deeley, 47, became the permanent host of This Morning alongside Ben Shephard earlier this year after the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

She's been an instant hit with viewers for her relaxed and relatable presenting style, but also for her impeccable fashion sense and on-screen style.

Cat is often wearing high street brands such as & Other Stories, Boden and River Island, meaning that jumpers, jeans and dresses worn by the star are selling out fast.

Here's a definitive list of everything Cat Deeley has worn on This Morning, and where you can get the look.

Cat Deeley's Hush fringed cardigan

Cat Deeley styled the Madewell jeans with a Sezane top and a Hush cardigan
Cat Deeley styled the Madewell jeans with a Sezane top and a Hush cardigan. Picture: Shutterstock / PH
  • JEANS: Madewell High-Rise Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans in Faulkner Wash £99
  • CARDIGAN: Hush Miranda Fringed Pastel Cotton Cardigan £99
  • TOP: Sezane Tess Top in Powder Pink £85
  • HEELS: Mint Velvet Khaki Leather Court Heels £119

Cat Deeley's leather trousers and heart t-shirt

Cat Deeley looks edgy in a Sezane tshirt and Ann Demeulemeester leather trousers
Cat Deeley looks edgy in a Sezane tshirt and Ann Demeulemeester leather trousers. Picture: Shutterstock / PH
  • TOP: Sezane La Chamade T-Shirt in Cream/Red £50
  • TROUSERS: Ann Demeulemeester patent-leather leggings PRICE UNKNOWN

Cat Deeley's & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse

Cat Deeley's & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse proved very popular
Cat Deeley's & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse proved very popular. Picture: Shutterstock / PH
  • TOP: & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse £125
  • TROUSERS: Cat's own jeans

Cat Deeley's red shirt and flares

Cat Deeley teamed the Sezane Nele Shirt with flared jeans from River Island
Cat Deeley teamed the Sezane Nele Shirt with flared jeans from River Island. Picture: Shutterstock / PH
  • TOP: Sezane Nele Shirt £105
  • JEANS: River Island Blue High Waisted Tummy Hold Flared Jeans £48

Cat Deeley's blue Sezane shirt and shorts

Cat Deeley looked amazing in this blue Sezane shirt and black shorts
Cat Deeley looked amazing in this blue Sezane shirt and black shorts. Picture: Shutterstock / PH
  • TOP: Sezane Maxence Shirt £130
  • SHORTS: Sezane Rome Shorts in Black £100
  • SHOES: Zara Animal Print Heeled Slingbacks £35.99

Cat Deeley's Boden striped jacket

Cat Deeley looked chic in this Boden cardigan which she teamed with blue jeans and black boots
Cat Deeley looked chic in this Boden cardigan which she teamed with blue jeans and black boots. Picture: Shutterstock/ ITV
  • TOP: Boden Holly Knitted Jacket £130
  • JEANS: Madewell High-Rise Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans in Faulkner Wash £99

Cat Deeley's & Other Stories dress

Cat Deeley made her This Morning hosting debut in this & Other Stories Tweed Belted Mini Dress
Cat Deeley made her This Morning hosting debut in this & Other Stories Tweed Belted Mini Dress. Picture: Shutterstock / PH
  • DRESS: & Other Stories Tweed Belted Mini Dress £135

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

MAFS Australia final vows will air soon

When are final vows on MAFS Australia 2024?

Married at First Sight

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have detailed their relationship in their new book

Sue Radford 'doesn't speak' to husband Noel due to strain of having 22 kids

Celebrities

MAFS Australia contestants Jack and Lauren got into a screaming match

MAFS Australia's Jack breaks silence following controversial 'muzzle your woman' comments

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

Jade tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Who is Jade from MAFS Australia? Her age, job, daughter and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

This is the MAFS couple no one saw coming!

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship as cheating scandal unfolds

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Michael and Stephen are a new couple on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Michael and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The Sports Agents

The News Agents

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Jayden and Eden's relationship is unravelling as the groom struggles to understand her anxiety

MAFS Australia viewers turn on 'cold' Jayden as he fails to understand Eden's anxiety

Married at First Sight

Fans have said the latest Sort Your Life Out episode was 'awkward'

Sort Your Life Out viewers claim episode was 'too intrusive' after contestant breaks down in tears
Ash has revealed some behind-the-scenes gossip after Madeleine caused a stir on social media

MAFS Australia's Ash reveals 'crazy' unaired honeymoon moments with wife Madeleine

Married at First Sight

Celebrity Big Brother has seen multiple housemates leave the show

Who has left Celebrity Big Brother? Full list of evicted housemates revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks go forward in March?

Lifestyle

Ted Baker is said to have appointed administrators

Is Ted Baker closing down and will there be a sale?

News

MAFS Australia's Stephen found it difficult to accept his facial scars

MAFS Australia's Stephen reveals tragic story behind facial scars

Married at First Sight

Michael tied the knot with Stephen on MAFS Australia

Who is Michael from MAFS Australia? His age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance

MAFS Australia's Lauren looks unrecognisable before botox and filler

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia pair Madeleine and Ash tied the knot on the show

MAFS Australia bride Madeleine’s shocking unaired wedding antics revealed

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Big Brother eviction is coming up

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

TV & Movies

MAFS couple Sara and Tim have had a rocky time on the show

MAFS Australia insider reveals real reason why Sara cancelled dates with Tim

Married at First Sight

Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on Married At First Sight

Mel Schilling's cancer health update, how is the Married At First Sight expert doing?

Mel Schilling is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year

Mel Schilling was 'doubled over in pain' filming MAFS Australia before cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Who is Louis Walsh? His age, height and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Colson Smith is a housmate on Celebrity Big Brother

Who is Colson Smith? His age, height, net worth and weight loss explained

TV & Movies

Fans have been wondering how long CBB is on for

How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for?

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother will come to an end in March

When is the CBB final? End date revealed as favourite announced

TV & Movies