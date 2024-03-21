Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them

Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them. Picture: Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

Where is Cat Deeley's This Morning outfit from today? Here's the ultimate guide to everything Ben Shepherd's co-star has worn on the ITV show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cat Deeley, 47, became the permanent host of This Morning alongside Ben Shephard earlier this year after the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

She's been an instant hit with viewers for her relaxed and relatable presenting style, but also for her impeccable fashion sense and on-screen style.

Cat is often wearing high street brands such as & Other Stories, Boden and River Island, meaning that jumpers, jeans and dresses worn by the star are selling out fast.

Here's a definitive list of everything Cat Deeley has worn on This Morning, and where you can get the look.

Cat Deeley's Hush fringed cardigan

Cat Deeley styled the Madewell jeans with a Sezane top and a Hush cardigan. Picture: Shutterstock / PH

JEANS: Madewell High-Rise Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans in Faulkner Wash £99

Madewell High-Rise Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans in Faulkner Wash CARDIGAN: Hush Miranda Fringed Pastel Cotton Cardigan £99

Hush Miranda Fringed Pastel Cotton Cardigan TOP: Sezane Tess Top in Powder Pink £85

Sezane Tess Top in Powder Pink HEELS: Mint Velvet Khaki Leather Court Heels £119

Cat Deeley's leather trousers and heart t-shirt

Cat Deeley looks edgy in a Sezane tshirt and Ann Demeulemeester leather trousers. Picture: Shutterstock / PH

TOP: Sezane La Chamade T-Shirt in Cream/Red £50

Sezane La Chamade T-Shirt in Cream/Red TROUSERS: Ann Demeulemeester patent-leather leggings PRICE UNKNOWN

Cat Deeley's & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse

Cat Deeley's & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse proved very popular. Picture: Shutterstock / PH

TOP: & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse £125

& Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse TROUSERS: Cat's own jeans

Cat Deeley's red shirt and flares

Cat Deeley teamed the Sezane Nele Shirt with flared jeans from River Island. Picture: Shutterstock / PH

TOP: Sezane Nele Shirt £105

Sezane Nele Shirt JEANS: River Island Blue High Waisted Tummy Hold Flared Jeans £48

Cat Deeley's blue Sezane shirt and shorts

Cat Deeley looked amazing in this blue Sezane shirt and black shorts. Picture: Shutterstock / PH

TOP: Sezane Maxence Shirt £130

Sezane Maxence Shirt SHORTS: Sezane Rome Shorts in Black £100

Sezane Rome Shorts in Black SHOES: Zara Animal Print Heeled Slingbacks £35.99

Cat Deeley's Boden striped jacket

Cat Deeley looked chic in this Boden cardigan which she teamed with blue jeans and black boots. Picture: Shutterstock/ ITV

TOP: Boden Holly Knitted Jacket £130

Boden Holly Knitted Jacket JEANS: Madewell High-Rise Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans in Faulkner Wash £99

Cat Deeley's & Other Stories dress

Cat Deeley made her This Morning hosting debut in this & Other Stories Tweed Belted Mini Dress. Picture: Shutterstock / PH