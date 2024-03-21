Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them
21 March 2024, 16:35
Where is Cat Deeley's This Morning outfit from today? Here's the ultimate guide to everything Ben Shepherd's co-star has worn on the ITV show.
Listen to this article
Cat Deeley, 47, became the permanent host of This Morning alongside Ben Shephard earlier this year after the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.
She's been an instant hit with viewers for her relaxed and relatable presenting style, but also for her impeccable fashion sense and on-screen style.
Cat is often wearing high street brands such as & Other Stories, Boden and River Island, meaning that jumpers, jeans and dresses worn by the star are selling out fast.
Here's a definitive list of everything Cat Deeley has worn on This Morning, and where you can get the look.
Cat Deeley's Hush fringed cardigan
- JEANS: Madewell High-Rise Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans in Faulkner Wash £99
- CARDIGAN: Hush Miranda Fringed Pastel Cotton Cardigan £99
- TOP: Sezane Tess Top in Powder Pink £85
- HEELS: Mint Velvet Khaki Leather Court Heels £119
Cat Deeley's leather trousers and heart t-shirt
- TOP: Sezane La Chamade T-Shirt in Cream/Red £50
- TROUSERS: Ann Demeulemeester patent-leather leggings PRICE UNKNOWN
Cat Deeley's & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse
- TOP: & Other Stories Scalloped Lace Blouse £125
- TROUSERS: Cat's own jeans
Cat Deeley's red shirt and flares
- TOP: Sezane Nele Shirt £105
- JEANS: River Island Blue High Waisted Tummy Hold Flared Jeans £48
Cat Deeley's blue Sezane shirt and shorts
- TOP: Sezane Maxence Shirt £130
- SHORTS: Sezane Rome Shorts in Black £100
- SHOES: Zara Animal Print Heeled Slingbacks £35.99
Cat Deeley's Boden striped jacket
- TOP: Boden Holly Knitted Jacket £130
- JEANS: Madewell High-Rise Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans in Faulkner Wash £99
Cat Deeley's & Other Stories dress
- DRESS: & Other Stories Tweed Belted Mini Dress £135