Amanda Holden breaks silence on reports she is "replacing" This Morning host Cat Deeley

Amanda Holden has addressed rumours of her joining This Morning. Picture: Heart/ITV

By Hope Wilson

With rumours of Amanda Holden replacing Cat Deeley on This Morning, the Heart Breakfast host has given her verdict on the reports.

Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden has responded to rumours she will be replacing Cat Deeley on This Morning.

Rumours began flying when it was reported that the Britain's Got Talent judge was being lined up for the presenting role after magazine Woman's Own claimed viewers "haven't taken" to Cat.

The Fame Academy presenter took over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning, after her exit in 2023.

During the Heart Breakfast show Thursday November 14th, showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts asked Amanda: "I saw this morning some rumours stirring about you replacing Cat Deeley on This Morning?"

Amanda Holden has responded to claims she is replacing Cat Deeley on This Morning.

The BGT judge replied: "Do you know what? I’m really glad you’ve asked me this.

"First of all I absolutely love Cat Deeley, super successful, I’ve always admired her. She’s brilliant, she’s a real laugh and I hate seeing headlines that say I’m taking over from Cat Deeley when I think she’s doing such a good job on This Morning."

She continued: "It’s categorically 100% made up by a journalist.

"Complete rumours. I am already on the biggest morning show in the country and that is Heart Breakfast, thanks to our lovely listeners. So I don’t know where it’s come from, it’s categorically not true."

While Cat has not discussed the rumours, she has previously discussed leaving a job for the sake of her mental health.

Speaking to Grazia, Cat revealed: "I don’t feel particularly vulnerable. And I’d always think about my own mental health.

"If something was affecting me, or I hated going into work, I’d walk away. It’s more important that I enjoy what I do.”