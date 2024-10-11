Exclusive

Watch the emotional moment Amanda Holden finishes charity cycle ride

11 October 2024, 10:47 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 15:12

Amanda Holden has raised money for Global's Make Some Noise
Amanda Holden has raised money for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden has completed her Big Ride To Work for Global's Make Some Noise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden has finished her 250 mile cycle from Cornwall to London for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Despite facing tyre punctures and torrential downpur, the Britain's Got Talent judge finished her epic journey in style by cycling into Leicester Square.

Upon finishing her incredible journey, Amanda said: "It was amazing! The weather was terrible some of the hills were barbaric, but what a gorgeous way to see the UK.”

Throughout the week Amanda has been receiving surprisings along the way from Leigh Francis joining her on a tandem to the midwife who saved her life giving her a shock phone call.

Amanda Holden completed her bike journey on Friday the 11th of October
Amanda Holden completed her bike journey on Friday the 11th of October. Picture: Heart

On Day one Amanda started her bike ride from her mother's house in Cornwall where she was serenaded with a Sea Shanty from The Barrel Seagals, an all-women shanty crew from Bude. The surprises kept coming when BGT winner Sydnie Christmas also joined her for part of her journey.

The fun continued on Day two when the cycling superstar received a £100,000 donation from from The Wild Robot.

Watch Amanda Holden finish her Big Ride To Work here:

Amanda Holden finishes her Big Ride To Work! 💪

Day three took a more emotional turn when Amanda was reunited with Pippa Nightingale, the midwife who saved her life.

Speaking about their connection, the host said: "I met Pippa years ago when I was making a documentary about midwifery and we became friends from that.

"But thereafter she supported me through my very sad stillbirth that I had with my beautiful son Theo and she’s basically been there for the whole thing."

Amanda went on to add: "And then when I had Hollie, that birth wasn’t an easy one either and she basically saved my life during the birth of my little girl Hollie who is now 12.

"She’s a friend for life and honestly any time I’ve got an emergency or anything that happens to one of the girls or me, Pippa is always the first person I call. She is like the light, the strength, she’s a good laugh she can drink me under the table! There’s a million other reasons I love her.

"But primarily she’s just got the answer to everything, always, she’s brilliant I love her, I love you."

Amanda Holden cycled from Cornwall to London
Amanda Holden cycled from Cornwall to London. Picture: Heart

Day four saw Leigh Francis give Amanda quite the shock when he jumped out of the back of a van dressed as Elliott from E.T - with a model of E.T. attached to the front of him.

He then hopped on a tandem and helped Amanda cycle part of her journey!

About the challenge

Amanda is taking on the challenge in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which is changing lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities - tackling issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Speaking of the challenge, Amanda said: "I can’t quite believe that I’m going to be cycling over 250 miles from my mum's house in Cornwall to London for Global's Make Some Noise - it’s a massive challenge!

"I’m told it’s not going to be particularly flat so I’m gonna have buns of steel by the end of this! Knowing that every mile I cover will help raise funds for those local projects providing a lifeline directly to those who need it most is what will keep me going. Plus, I’ll get the nicest Cornish sendoff from my mum with a big cuddle!"

She added: "I can’t wait to see how much we can raise for Global’s Make Some Noise, I know we’ll get incredible support from our amazing listeners. Their generosity truly means the world, and together we can help those projects that make such a difference in their communities.”

Proudly supported by The Wild Robot

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

One bride of MAFS UK has revealed too much about the rest of the series

MAFS UK bride leaves bosses 'raging' after leaking major plot spoiler

Married at First Sight

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are facing scheduling changes

Coronation Street and Emmerdale face major scheduling changes in new shake-up

Jowita Przystał is a Strictly Come Dancing professional

Jowita Przystał facts: Strictly star's age, boyfriend, height and dancing career revealed

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and career revealed

What we know so far about the MAFS UK cheating scandal

MAFS UK cheating scandal 2024: What we know so far and who it involves

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine heats up

Married at First Sight

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story

MAFS UK's Hannah blames 'bad edit' as she defends 'nasty' behaviour towards husband Stephen

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When are the clocks changing in October 2024?

Lifestyle

Busted and McFly will battle it out on tour

Busted and McFly team up to announce epic new tour: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

There may be a feud brewing between the MAFS UK brides

MAFS UK viewers convinced of feud between Hannah and the other brides

Married at First Sight

Miranda Hart has got married

Who is Miranda Hart's husband? Everything we know about her surprise marriage

Amanda Holden was surprised by midwife Pippa Middleton

Amanda Holden emotionally reunites with midwife who saved her life

Gary Barlow talks to Heart 90s

Gary Barlow "intrigued" to see his ex-Take That bandmate Robbie Williams' biopic Better Man
Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg facts: Rapper's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and career revealed

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson discuss A Different Man, neurofibromatosis awareness and bonding on set

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson discuss A Different Man, neurofibromatosis awareness and bonding on set

Dev Griffin

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Brian McFadden appears on Nicky Byrne's podcast

Brian McFadden reunites with Westlife's Nicky Byrne after 20 years to finally address feud

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Richelle has had a lot to say about her relationship with Orson

MAFS UK's Richelle claims Orson 'tries to recouple' with another bride

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Emma has defended Caspar

MAFS UK's Emma defends Caspar after groom receives 'torrent of abuse' online

Married at First Sight

Whitney Houston's mother Cissy has died

Whitney Houston's Grammy-winning mother Cissy Houston dies, aged 91

Kieran and Kristina have opened up about what fans can expert from the rest of MAFS UK season nine

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina hint at future 'drama' as more couples join the experiment

Married at First Sight