Watch the emotional moment Amanda Holden finishes charity cycle ride

Amanda Holden has raised money for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden has completed her Big Ride To Work for Global's Make Some Noise.

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden has finished her 250 mile cycle from Cornwall to London for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Despite facing tyre punctures and torrential downpur, the Britain's Got Talent judge finished her epic journey in style by cycling into Leicester Square.

Upon finishing her incredible journey, Amanda said: "It was amazing! The weather was terrible some of the hills were barbaric, but what a gorgeous way to see the UK.”

Throughout the week Amanda has been receiving surprisings along the way from Leigh Francis joining her on a tandem to the midwife who saved her life giving her a shock phone call.

Amanda Holden completed her bike journey on Friday the 11th of October. Picture: Heart

On Day one Amanda started her bike ride from her mother's house in Cornwall where she was serenaded with a Sea Shanty from The Barrel Seagals, an all-women shanty crew from Bude. The surprises kept coming when BGT winner Sydnie Christmas also joined her for part of her journey.

The fun continued on Day two when the cycling superstar received a £100,000 donation from from The Wild Robot.

Amanda Holden finishes her Big Ride To Work! 💪

Amanda Holden finishes her Big Ride To Work! 💪

Day three took a more emotional turn when Amanda was reunited with Pippa Nightingale, the midwife who saved her life.

Speaking about their connection, the host said: "I met Pippa years ago when I was making a documentary about midwifery and we became friends from that.

"But thereafter she supported me through my very sad stillbirth that I had with my beautiful son Theo and she’s basically been there for the whole thing."

Amanda went on to add: "And then when I had Hollie, that birth wasn’t an easy one either and she basically saved my life during the birth of my little girl Hollie who is now 12.

"She’s a friend for life and honestly any time I’ve got an emergency or anything that happens to one of the girls or me, Pippa is always the first person I call. She is like the light, the strength, she’s a good laugh she can drink me under the table! There’s a million other reasons I love her.

"But primarily she’s just got the answer to everything, always, she’s brilliant I love her, I love you."

Amanda Holden cycled from Cornwall to London. Picture: Heart

Day four saw Leigh Francis give Amanda quite the shock when he jumped out of the back of a van dressed as Elliott from E.T - with a model of E.T. attached to the front of him.

He then hopped on a tandem and helped Amanda cycle part of her journey!

About the challenge

Amanda is taking on the challenge in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which is changing lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities - tackling issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Speaking of the challenge, Amanda said: "I can’t quite believe that I’m going to be cycling over 250 miles from my mum's house in Cornwall to London for Global's Make Some Noise - it’s a massive challenge!

"I’m told it’s not going to be particularly flat so I’m gonna have buns of steel by the end of this! Knowing that every mile I cover will help raise funds for those local projects providing a lifeline directly to those who need it most is what will keep me going. Plus, I’ll get the nicest Cornish sendoff from my mum with a big cuddle!"

She added: "I can’t wait to see how much we can raise for Global’s Make Some Noise, I know we’ll get incredible support from our amazing listeners. Their generosity truly means the world, and together we can help those projects that make such a difference in their communities.”

