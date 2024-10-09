Exclusive

Amanda Holden emotionally reunites with midwife who saved her life

Amanda Holden was surprised by midwife Pippa Middleton. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden was surprised with the midwife who saved her life as she completes her incredible Big Ride To Work challenge.

Amanda Holden has emotionally reunited with Pippa Nightingale, the midwife who saved her life, whilst taking part in her Big Ride To Work challenge.

This week the Heart Breakfast host is cycling 250 miles from Cornwall to London to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise. Whilst on her epic journey, the Britain's Got Talent judge received a surprise phone call from Pippa, who had a special message for her friend.

In 2012, Amanda died for 40 seconds and was placed in a coma after giving birth to her daughter Hollie, however she credited Pippa with helping her during this traumatic time.

Upon hearing it was Pippa who was surprising her, Amanda exclaimed: "That name makes me cry!”

Pippa Nightingale surprised Amanda Holden live on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

The cycling superstar then revealed how she knew Pippa, stating: "I met Pippa years ago when I was making a documentary about midwifery and we became friends from that.

"But thereafter she supported me through my very sad stillbirth that I had with my beautiful son Theo and she’s basically been there for the whole thing.

Amanda went on to add: "And then when I had Hollie, that birth wasn’t an easy one either and she basically saved my life during the birth of my little girl Hollie who is now 12.

"She’s a friend for life and honestly any time I’ve got an emergency or anything that happens to one of the girls or me, Pippa is always the first person I call. She is like the light, the strength, she’s a good laugh she can drink me under the table! There’s a million other reasons I love her.

"But primarily she’s just got the answer to everything, always, she’s brilliant I love her, I love you."

Amanda Holden is raising money for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

Pippa went on to share some support for Amanda, saying: "I know you’ve got this, you are amazing you’ll just get your head down, do the challenge and you know you’re doing so much good for other people and I know that’s what drives you.

"You have got so much resilience, you just get on and make this happen and I’ve got every faith you will!"

Watch Amanda reunite with the midwife who saved her life here:

Speaking on Heart Breakfast in 2020 about her traumatic birthing experience, Amanda revealed: “When I gave birth to Hollie, my eight-year-old daughter who I know is listening, she was an emergency and I haemorrhaged basically.

“I actually did pass away for 40 seconds and then I went into a coma but the NHS were there holding my hand and my husband’s hand who - I feel sorry for him to be honest, he went through it watching it all!”

Speaking about the emotional time, Amanda opened up on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, saying: "What they hadn’t detected was that my placenta was attached to my main artery behind my bladder and I basically haemorrhaged and no amount of blood that I had on standby was going to do it.

"I was even on the recycling thing where you can recycle your own blood... Well, it was all over the floor and yes and then what followed after that was horrendous for [husband] Chris. I knew nothing about it, I was out cold for four days.

"Chris was told he might have to prepare Lexi for mummy not coming home so Chris has been through hell and back."

Amanda Holden is cycling from Cornwall to London. Picture: Heart

About the challenge

Amanda is taking on the challenge in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which is changing lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities - tackling issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Speaking of the challenge, Amanda said: "I can’t quite believe that I’m going to be cycling over 250 miles from my mum's house in Cornwall to London for Global's Make Some Noise - it’s a massive challenge!

"I’m told it’s not going to be particularly flat so I’m gonna have buns of steel by the end of this! Knowing that every mile I cover will help raise funds for those local projects providing a lifeline directly to those who need it most is what will keep me going. Plus, I’ll get the nicest Cornish sendoff from my mum with a big cuddle!"

She added: "I can’t wait to see how much we can raise for Global’s Make Some Noise, I know we’ll get incredible support from our amazing listeners. Their generosity truly means the world, and together we can help those projects that make such a difference in their communities.”