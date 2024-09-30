Amanda Holden to undertake 250 mile 'Big Ride To Work' for charity

30 September 2024, 08:05

Amanda Holden will be cycling 250 miles from Cornwall to London to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Amanda Holden will cycle from Cornwall to London in five days in aid of Global's Make Some Noise.

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden will cycle a lengthy 250 miles from Bude, Cornwall, to Heart HQ in London's Leicester Square to raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Amanda Holden’s Big Ride To Work will see the star cycle from her mum's house all the way to the Heart studios over the course of five days, clocking up a gruelling six hours of cycling a day.

The challenge will start on Monday, 7th October, and will continue throughout the week as she peddles through Somerset, Berkshire, Wiltshire and Surrey before reaching her destination on Friday, 11th October – just in time for Global’s Make Some Noise Day.

Amanda is taking on the challenge in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which is changing lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities - tackling issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Amanda Holden will be starting her Big Ride To Work in Cornwall, and will finish in London. Picture: Heart

Speaking of the challenge, Amanda said: "I can’t quite believe that I’m going to be cycling over 250 miles from my mum's house in Cornwall to London for Global's Make Some Noise - it’s a massive challenge!

"I’m told it’s not going to be particularly flat so I’m gonna have buns of steel by the end of this! Knowing that every mile I cover will help raise funds for those local projects providing a lifeline directly to those who need it most is what will keep me going. Plus, I’ll get the nicest Cornish sendoff from my mum with a big cuddle!"

She added: "I can’t wait to see how much we can raise for Global’s Make Some Noise, I know we’ll get incredible support from our amazing listeners. Their generosity truly means the world, and together we can help those projects that make such a difference in their communities.”

You can stay up-to-date on the latest from Amanda's Big Ride To Work by listening to Heart Breakfast on Global Player.

You can donate to Global's Make Some Noise here and for more details on the charities we support you can visit our charity page here.

