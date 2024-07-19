Exclusive

Sydnie Christmas talks new single 'Starlight Express' and exciting tour

Sydnie Christmas has a new single out. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Britain's Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas has some exciting career ventures coming up, including a brand new album!

Sydnie Christmas joined Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to discuss her new single ‘Starlight Express’ and upcoming tour.

The BGT winner was reunited with judge Amanda and the pair reminisced about her time on the show, with Sydnie also revealing what she's spent her £250,000 prize money on!

The superstar songstress opened up about her upcoming album and 14-date tour around the UK, which will culminate in her singing at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Sydnie also gave us an update on her iconic Nans and let us know how she celebrated her 29th birthday earlier this week.

