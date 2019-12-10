This Morning sparks fierce debate over 'sexist' exercise bike advert

10 December 2019, 11:50 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 11:54

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A Christmas advert for an exercise bike has been branded 'offensive’.

This Morning viewers were left divided during the show today, when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discussed a recent advertisement for an exercise bike.

Fitness company, Peloton released their festive advert last week which shows a woman receiving an exercise bike from her partner on Christmas morning.

The gift then inspires her to record a video diary of her cycling sessions, with her proudly declaring: “A year ago I didn’t realise how much this would change me.”

But now $1.5bn (£1.1bn) has been wiped off the value of the firm after critics slammed the video as “sexist”.

This Morning fans are divided over this bike advert
This Morning fans are divided over this bike advert. Picture: ITV/Peloton

Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, then went on to discuss the idea of ‘offensive’ presents on Tuesday’s This Morning, where it was suggested that gifting a woman kitchen equipment and vacuum cleaners could also be seen as ‘offensive’.

Read More: This Morning bosses considered replacing Phillip Schofield with GMB's Ben Shephard

And it seems as though viewers are totally divided over the segment, with one writing: “I’ve asked my husband for digital kitchen scales and Mary Berry cook book. It’s what I WANT!!!! He’ll buy me other treats but what’s wrong with kitchen aids?”

Another said: “I wouldn’t be offended I love my fitness so I would love it, if you aren’t into fitness then might be a risky move but at least it will save them gym membership maybe.”

Read More: Phillip Schofield defies Holly Willoughby ‘feud’ rumours after claims This Morning presenters ‘at war’

While a third slammed: “@thismorning THE WORLD HAS GONE MAD! Getting an exercise bike for Xmas - offensive.... seriously! Xmas for adults is for gifts we wouldn’t buy for ourselves!!”.

However, someone else disagreed: “If the person wants [the bike] it fine. There’s no assumption there. But showing the bike being bought without the back story is where they went wrong.”

The commercial, titled 'The Gift That Gives Back', has already been viewed over 2million times of YouTube.

But many social media users have claimed it encourages negative stereotypes and implies that a man will get a more attractive wife in return for giving her the exercise bike.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Royal Variety Performance is on tonight

What time is the Royal Variety Performance 2019 on ITV tonight, who is in the line up and which royals attend?
Sabrina is back for another season of debauchery

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 on Netflix and has the trailer dropped?
Lucy-Jo has revealed she's expecting a boy

Corrie’s Lucy-Jo Hudson reveals she’s having a baby boy with boyfriend after split from Alan Halsall
This Morning spoke to a woman who put her cat in the washing machine

This Morning guest reveals she brought kitten back to life with CPR after 20 minute washing machine cycle
The star looks so different after three weeks living off rations

Jacqueline Jossa shows off dramatic weight loss following I'm A Celeb win

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The results found that a third of hospital put up their car parking charges last year, meaning the total income from parking has risen by a 10th

NHS hospital visitors spent £250 million on parking fees in a year, investigation finds

Lifestyle

Natasha Bedingfield has been in hospital with her son Solomon

Natasha Bedingfield shares heartbreaking news her son Solomon, 1, has to undergo brain surgery following infection

Celebrities

The star passed away after a long battle with cancer

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson passes away aged 61 after long cancer battle

Music

The controversial game has been slammed on Twitter

ASOS accused of 'making fun of plus-sized bodies' with 'ballerina charades' fat suit

Lifestyle

Campervan holidays are surging in popularity.

Campervans are the coolest new way to travel – here's why they make the perfect adventure wagon

Travel