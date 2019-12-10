This Morning sparks fierce debate over 'sexist' exercise bike advert

By Naomi Bartram

A Christmas advert for an exercise bike has been branded 'offensive’.

This Morning viewers were left divided during the show today, when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discussed a recent advertisement for an exercise bike.

Fitness company, Peloton released their festive advert last week which shows a woman receiving an exercise bike from her partner on Christmas morning.

The gift then inspires her to record a video diary of her cycling sessions, with her proudly declaring: “A year ago I didn’t realise how much this would change me.”

But now $1.5bn (£1.1bn) has been wiped off the value of the firm after critics slammed the video as “sexist”.

This Morning fans are divided over this bike advert. Picture: ITV/Peloton

Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, then went on to discuss the idea of ‘offensive’ presents on Tuesday’s This Morning, where it was suggested that gifting a woman kitchen equipment and vacuum cleaners could also be seen as ‘offensive’.

And it seems as though viewers are totally divided over the segment, with one writing: “I’ve asked my husband for digital kitchen scales and Mary Berry cook book. It’s what I WANT!!!! He’ll buy me other treats but what’s wrong with kitchen aids?”

Another said: “I wouldn’t be offended I love my fitness so I would love it, if you aren’t into fitness then might be a risky move but at least it will save them gym membership maybe.”

@thismorning THE WORLD HAS GONE MAD! Getting an exercise bike for Xmas - offensive.... 🤬🤬 seriously! Xmas for adults is for gifts we wouldn’t buy for ourselves!! #notsexist #stopmakingissues #noteveryonehasthesameopinion — Katie Dobbs (@KatieDobbs) December 10, 2019

@thismorning I’d love a Peloton bike, I’d be very happy if my hubby bought me one for Christmas 👍 — heidi page (@flossyplops) December 10, 2019

@thismorning @Schofe the exercise bike @onepeloton advert is not sexist, it's just trying to sell a product, and show how important it is to exercise — Gary Bannister (@hamlett44) December 10, 2019

While a third slammed: “@thismorning THE WORLD HAS GONE MAD! Getting an exercise bike for Xmas - offensive.... seriously! Xmas for adults is for gifts we wouldn’t buy for ourselves!!”.

However, someone else disagreed: “If the person wants [the bike] it fine. There’s no assumption there. But showing the bike being bought without the back story is where they went wrong.”

The commercial, titled 'The Gift That Gives Back', has already been viewed over 2million times of YouTube.

But many social media users have claimed it encourages negative stereotypes and implies that a man will get a more attractive wife in return for giving her the exercise bike.