Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant shocks viewers with reaction after losing £31,000

By Alice Dear

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant Clea Rawinsky replied with 'oh well' after being told she'd lost £31,000.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers were left shocked on Tuesday night after English teacher Clea Rawinsky lost £31,000 in a matter of seconds.

Clea had used all her lifelines up by the time she got to her losing question, which was: "Which specific activity defines a 'funambulist' at a circus?"

Host Jeremy Clarkson gave her four possible answers which were; lion taming, knife juggling, fire breathing, tightrope walking.

The English teacher was left stumped on the circus question. Picture: ITV

While Clea was unsure, she suddenly told Jeremy her final answer was 'knife juggler', which was incorrect.

Jeremy cringed as he told Clea she had just lost £31,000.

Jeremy Clarkson had to break the news to Clea that she had lost £31,000. Picture: ITV

While she seemed annoyed to begin with, Clea surprised viewers when she suddenly appeared to accept the loss and said "oh well".

Viewers of the game show were left shocked at the woman's response to losing the money, with one person commenting on Twitter: "There’s no way Clea got over that L in a second! £31,000?!"

Another person wrote: "Least she doesn’t care", with a laughing emoji face.

Clea Rawinsky looked gutted before snapping out of it and saying "oh well". Picture: ITV

Others commended Clea's ability to move on after the loss, with one person commenting: "Clea was a fantastic contestant! She took a risk, and immediately accepted the loss!"

