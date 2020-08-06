Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant uses all four lifelines on 'easy' Spice Girls question

By Alice Dear

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player was left stumped by the £64,000 question.

A Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player left Spice Girl fans screaming at their screens this week after he used all four of his lifelines on a question about the iconic girl band.

Paul Curievici appeared on the quiz show, hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, and ended up getting the Spice Girls question right, but not before he used his 50:50, ask the audience, phone a friend and ask Jeremy lifelines.

The question that Paul had to answer for £64,000 was 'what was the title of the second UK number one single by the Spice Girls?'

The options were Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Too Much and Say You'll Be There.

READ MORE: The Chase viewers furious with Bradley Walsh as he awards £1,000 for 'wrong' answer

Paul Curievici admitted he had no idea what the answer to the Spice Girls question was. Picture: ITV

Paul admitted: "It would be an understatement to say that this is not my specialist subject", before using his ask the audience lifeline.

After the audience voted for 2 Become 1, Paul still wasn't certain, and so chose to use the 50:50 lifeline as well.

This narrowed the answers down to either 2 Become 1 and Say You'll Be There.

Still not sure about the correct answer, Paul continued to phone a friend, a friend who unfortunately was also clueless on the answer.

The player used all four of his lifelines on the £64,000 question. Picture: ITV

Deciding to use his final lifeline, Paul then asked Jeremy what he thought it was, to which he replied: "I'm extremely proud to say I don't know."

Lucky for Paul, he ended up picking Say You'll Be There, which was the correct answer and won him £64,000 before he decided to take the money instead of progressing on to the next round.

What was the title of the #SpiceGirls second UK number one single?

I’m literally screaming at the TV 😱 The answer is D, Say You’ll Be There #whowantstobeamillionaire pic.twitter.com/AtN7VGrKMH — SpiceWorld (@UKSpiceWorld) August 4, 2020

Many Spice Girls fans were left screaming at their TVs during the question, with some saying the answer was 'easy'.

One person commented on Twitter: "Easiest question known to man", while another wrote: "Not only did I know this without the multiple choice answers; I even knew the release date."

But what about you, did you know the answer?