Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant uses all four lifelines on 'easy' Spice Girls question

6 August 2020, 11:27 | Updated: 6 August 2020, 11:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player was left stumped by the £64,000 question.

A Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player left Spice Girl fans screaming at their screens this week after he used all four of his lifelines on a question about the iconic girl band.

Paul Curievici appeared on the quiz show, hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, and ended up getting the Spice Girls question right, but not before he used his 50:50, ask the audience, phone a friend and ask Jeremy lifelines.

The question that Paul had to answer for £64,000 was 'what was the title of the second UK number one single by the Spice Girls?'

The options were Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Too Much and Say You'll Be There.

READ MORE: The Chase viewers furious with Bradley Walsh as he awards £1,000 for 'wrong' answer

Paul Curievici admitted he had no idea what the answer to the Spice Girls question was
Paul Curievici admitted he had no idea what the answer to the Spice Girls question was. Picture: ITV

Paul admitted: "It would be an understatement to say that this is not my specialist subject", before using his ask the audience lifeline.

After the audience voted for 2 Become 1, Paul still wasn't certain, and so chose to use the 50:50 lifeline as well.

This narrowed the answers down to either 2 Become 1 and Say You'll Be There.

Still not sure about the correct answer, Paul continued to phone a friend, a friend who unfortunately was also clueless on the answer.

The player used all four of his lifelines on the £64,000 question
The player used all four of his lifelines on the £64,000 question. Picture: ITV

Deciding to use his final lifeline, Paul then asked Jeremy what he thought it was, to which he replied: "I'm extremely proud to say I don't know."

Lucky for Paul, he ended up picking Say You'll Be There, which was the correct answer and won him £64,000 before he decided to take the money instead of progressing on to the next round.

Many Spice Girls fans were left screaming at their TVs during the question, with some saying the answer was 'easy'.

One person commented on Twitter: "Easiest question known to man", while another wrote: "Not only did I know this without the multiple choice answers; I even knew the release date."

But what about you, did you know the answer?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

EastEnders will return in September

EastEnders’ return: 7 storyline spoilers for when the soap is back in September
Ratched will be released on Netflix in September

When is Ratched out on Netflix and who is in the cast?

Coronation Street star Sonia Ibrahim is pregnant

Coronation Street's Sonia Ibrahim announces pregnancy three years after quitting soap as Mel Maguire
Charlie Mullins appeared on This Morning today.

Business owner divides This Morning viewers as he says working from home is ‘selfish’

This Morning

See the full cast list of Tina and Bobby

Who is in the cast of Tina and Bobby? And where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

Spots around the mask area are common

What is maskne and which treatments and products get rid of chin, mouth and nose spots?

Beauty

The mum-in-law has stolen from a nursery

Pregnant woman furious as mother-in-law breaks in and steals from her nursery

Lifestyle

Some parents are able to claim a grant to help with uniform costs (stock images)

School uniform grant 2020: How to claim up to £150 to help cover costs

Lifestyle

Gary Barlow and his wife have tributed their late daughter

Gary Barlow and wife Dawn share emotional tribute to stillborn daughter Poppy on anniversary of her death

Celebrities

Katie Price has returned home from her holiday to Turkey

Katie Price reunites with son Harvey after not taking him on family holiday

Celebrities

Other English towns could be facing local lockdowns

Preston 'on the brink of lockdown' as more English towns see a spike in coronavirus cases

News