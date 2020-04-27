The Chase viewers furious with Bradley Walsh as he awards £1,000 for 'wrong' answer

Viewers of The Chase have been left baffled after Bradley Walsh accepted a wrong answer from a contestant.

Bradley Walsh landed himself in some hot water during a recent episode of The Chase when fans accused him of allowing a wrong answer.

Contestant Aislinn appeared on the show hoping to win enough money to take her mum to Monaco to watch the Formula One Grand Prix.

But during a strong cash builder round, the 19-year-old seemingly slipped up on question about party food.

Bradley, 59, asked which food was typically paired with cheese on a stick during dinner parties, to which Aislinn quickly answered ‘olive’, with the host responding: ‘Wrong, it’s pineapple’.

Bradley Walsh was criticised on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Aislinn still managed to earn an impressive £6,000, but Bradley then had a change of heart as he told her: “I’m going to accept your answer of olive so that’s £7,000.”

Clearly chuffed with the decision, Aislinn replied: “Cheers man.”

But viewers weren’t so happy, as one replied: “How did they accept olive? Pineapple and pickles yes but olives??”

Another answered: “I don’t understand why he is giving her “olive” – the traditional, cliché snack is cheese and pineapple, which is surely what the question was driving at…”

While a third asked: “Who eats olives and cheese on a stick?#TheChase.”

And a fourth fumed: “Olives and Cheese on a stick? Did they really just accept that? #thechase”

Despite the uproar, the question is seemingly quite open-ended and there are plenty of mediteraneon recipes pairing cheese with olives on a cocktail stick.

Olives are technically classed as a fruit as well as they come from a flower of a plant and the stones/pits are actually seeds.

