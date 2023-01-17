Clarkson's Farm 'to be cancelled' following Jeremy Clarkson's comments about Meghan Markle

17 January 2023, 13:11

Clarkson's Farm could be cancelled following Jeremy's comments about Meghan Markle
Clarkson's Farm could be cancelled following Jeremy's comments about Meghan Markle. Picture: Amazon Prime Video/Getty
By Alice Dear

Amazon are reported to be 'parting ways' with Jeremy Clarkson following his comments about Meghan Markle.

  • Jeremy Clarkson fronts Amazon Prime's Clarkson's Farm as well as The Grand Tour
  • Variety have reported that the streaming service is likely to be 'parting ways' from the TV star
  • Jeremy Clarkson received backlash for a column he wrote about Meghan Markle in The Sun in which he said he 'hated' her
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an apology from Jeremy on Christmas Day, and have since released their own statement

Jeremy Clarkson's hit Amazon Prime show Clarkson's Farm could be cancelled following the TV star's controversial comments about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

This is according to Variety, who reported this week that the streaming service are "likely to be parting ways" with the former Top Gear star.

The publication reports that a virtual press conference for Clarkson's Farm was due to take place on Tuesday (17th January), but was cancelled last minute.

The press conference is said to have been cancelled on Monday at 6pm, after Jeremy made his apology to Harry and Meghan public.

Jeremy Clarkson on Diddly Squat Farm where Clarkson's Farm is filmed
Jeremy Clarkson on Diddly Squat Farm where Clarkson's Farm is filmed. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Shortly afterwards, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their own statement, where they accused Clarkson of a "long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric".

According to Variety's sources, Amazon Prime will not be working with Jeremy beyond seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned.

The second series of Clarkson's Farm is due to launch onto the streaming service on 10th February 2023.

Following the initial backlash from his column which was published in the The Sun, which ended up receiving almost 21,000 complaints, Jeremy released a statement on 19th December 2022 where he wrote: "In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

"I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020 attending The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020 attending The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. Picture: Getty

On Monday, 16th January, Jeremy Clarkson made the apology he sent to Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day public, writing: “Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded."

He went on: “It was a slow rumble to start with and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder. So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about. We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.”

In response, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan released the following statement: "On 25th December Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.

"While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny.

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry,’ as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Amazon Prime Video for comment.

