Emma Bunton reacts to Prince Harry quoting Spice Girls in autobiography Spare

15 January 2023, 21:00

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Emma Bunton has hilariously reacted to Prince Harry quoting Spice Girls' hit Wannabe.

  • Prince Harry made headlines this week after the release of his autobiography, Spare
  • The Duke of Sussex quotes the lyrics to Spice Girls' 1996 hit Wannabe within the book while talking about a trip he took to South Africa with Prince Charles in 1997
  • Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, reacted to the reference on her Heart Sunday Evening show
  • Prince Harry said he felt a connection to Ginger Spice as she was a "fellow ginger"

Prince Harry has made endless headlines over the past week following, and prior, to the release of his autobiography, Spare.

Aside from the controversial comments about the Royal Family, another moment in the book which surprised many people was Meghan Markle's husband quoting Spice Girls.

Within the book, Harry writes about a trip he took to South Africa with his father, King Charles, in 1997 where the pair met the iconic girlband.

Harry directly quotes two lines from Spice Girls' hit song Wannabe, released in 1996: "If you want man future, forget my past. If you want to get with me, better make it fast."

Emma Bunton looks gorgeous on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019
Emma Bunton looks gorgeous on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

Now, Baby Spice herself, Emma Bunton, has reacted to the band's lyrics being used.

Speaking on her Heart show on Sunday, she said: "Prince Harry quotes the Spice Girls in his new book and ends up doing his best Spice Girl impression in the audio version", before playing the clip.

Emma then adds: "It's so good!"

Prince Harry and Prince Charles with the Spice Girls in South Africa in 1997
Prince Harry and Prince Charles with the Spice Girls in South Africa in 1997. Picture: Getty

Speaking about visiting South Africa with Charles, shortly after the death of his mother Princess Diana, Harry writes in the book: "The truth was, Pa's staff hoped a photo of him standing alongside the world's most revered political leader and the world's most popular female musical act would earn him some positive headlines, which he sorely needed. Since Mummy's disappearance he's been savaged.

"The Spice Girls concert represented my first public appearance since the funeral and I knew, through intuition, through bits of overheard conversations, that the public's curiosity about my welfare was running high."

Prince Harry appears on the cover of his first book, Spare
Prince Harry appears on the cover of his first book, Spare. Picture: Penguin Books

Harry goes on: "I remember stepping on to the red carpet, screwing a smile on my face, suddenly wishing I was in my bed at St James' Palace. Beside me was Baby Spice, wearing white plastic shoes with chunky twelve-inch platform heels.

"I fixated on those heels while she fixated on my cheeks. She kept pinching them. So chubby! So cute! Then Posh Spice surged forward and clutched my hand.

"Further down the line I spied Ginger Spice, the only Spice with whom I felt a real connection - a fellow ginger."

