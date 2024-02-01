Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date, cast and location

Clarkson's Farm series three will be released onto Amazon Prime Video in May 2024. Picture: Prime

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson will return with series 3 of Clarkson's Farm later this year as the likes of Kaleb, Lisa and Gerald return to Diddly Squat Farm.

Clarkson's Farm series three's release date has been revealed by Prime Video as fans patiently await the new season of Jeremy Clarkson's hit documentary.

Jeremy Clarkson, 63, will return with his usual crew including right-hand-man Kaleb, Charlie and Gerald as they continue to make the best of Diddly Squat Farm.

The former Top Gear star first bought Diddly Squat Farm in 2020 and allowed cameras from Prime to document his journey into becoming a fully-fledged farmer with the first series premiering on the streaming service in 2021.

Series one and two of Clarkson's Farm were a huge success, and after a year of patiently waiting, fans will now be able to stream the third season later this year.

From Clarkson's Farm series three release date to the cast and location, here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to Diddly Squat Farm for another series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime

Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date

Prime Video revealed this February that Clarkson's Farm series three will be released onto the streaming service on 3rd May 2024.

This comes over a year after series two was released, in February 2023, following Jeremy and his team as they tackled cow farming on Diddly Squat Farm.

A spokesperson for Clarkson's Farm said on the new series: "The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

“Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land, thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

“This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer. Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition.”

Clarkson's Farm series three will see the return of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper. Picture: Prime

Will there be a fourth series of Clarkson's Farm?

With the announcement of the release date of Clarkson's Farm series three comes the news that Amazon Prime Video have commissioned a fourth series of the show.

Following controversies surrounding Jeremy's comments about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle it was unknown whether the TV star would continue to make new episodes of the hit series.

Where is Clarkson's Farm?

Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat Farm, is located near Chadlington in Oxfordshire.

The site is also home to the Diddly Squat Farm Shop which, after being temporarily closed, will reopen on 1st March 2024.

Clarkson's Farm also used to be the location of the Diddly Squat restaurant, however, after only two months of being open, the West Oxfordshire District Council issued an enforcement notice ordering the restaurant to close.