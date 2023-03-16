Jeremy Clarkson updates fans on Diddly Squat Farm Shop expansion drama

16 March 2023, 13:06

Jeremy Clarkson breaks his silence following a planning appeal hearing.
Jeremy Clarkson breaks his silence following a planning appeal hearing. Picture: Instagram/Alamy/Twitter

The journalist-turned-farmer is clashing with the council over planning permission for Clarkson's Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson has given fans an update on his plans to expand the Diddly Squat Farm Shop after a council hearing took place this week.

The former Top Gear host, 62, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the latest movements from authorities after he locked horns with locals over his proposed car park.

During series two of Clarkson's Farm, the journalist launched an appeal against Oxfordshire council's decision to deny planning permission for an area of hardstanding at the popular location.

A hearing was held this week relating to the battle – and now Jeremy has broken his silence to give viewers the details.

Twitter user Alice Powell posted a video of the parking problems at the popular shop, writing: "And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why @JeremyClarkson #DiddleySquatFarm needs a car park!! Parking on a main, busy road and also on private property to get off the road. @OxfordshireCC come on, putting lives at bloody risk."

To which a hopeful Jeremy replied: "We have a hearing on Tuesday. Fingers crossed."

One interested follower saw his response and quizzed the Top Gear star over the results, writing: "Jeremy, did you go to the hearing? How did it go?"

The celebrity farmer said: "The coverage makes it sound like a civil war is raging. The truth: a compromise will be reached."

Another social media user chimed in, asking the telly presenter: "Any news from the council regarding the carpark planning?"

Jeremy explained: "It’s not just the car park. It’s the loos. And the seating. And the mobile food van that turns our cows into burgers. Scary times."

The journalist-turned-farmer is coming up against some resistance from the council.
The journalist-turned-farmer is coming up against some resistance from the council. Picture: Instagram/@jeremyclarkson1

His back-and-forth with the council continued this week after the Diddly Squat Farm Shop was described as both a "menace" and "a success for local people" in a planning meeting.

Villagers who live near the farm, which sits between Chadlington and Chipping Norton, were also vocal about their feelings towards his latest venture.

Chadlington resident Hilary Moore said: "I don't think the people who come are particularly respectful.

"They come in their cars with their souped-up engines - they are motorheads, they are not here to support our little farm shop.

"We have been disrupted by them in the two-and-a-half years since it's been open. It's ruining our area.

"There are farm shops all over the country that they could support instead of all converging here at the weekends.

"It's a total menace. It's a danger."

Jeremy Clarkson plans to build a more permanent car park at the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.
Jeremy Clarkson plans to build a more permanent car park at the Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Picture: Alamy

However the farm's resident florist, Joanna Cecil, defended the site and stated she believed it was a positive force in the local community.

"People go to the shop because it sells local.

"This is what Jeremy loves: he invests in the farm, he invests in local people.

"He is making a success of it for local people, for our children, and for our future."

