Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's holiday without kids as they party in Austria

Stacey Solomon does her makeup on the plane on the way to wedding in Austria

Stacey Solomon has been enjoying some time away from Pickle Cottage this weekend.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash enjoyed their first holiday without their children this weekend.

The couple were attending a friend’s wedding in the Austrian city of Salzburg and shared lots of photos and videos from the beautiful day.

Determined to let their hair down, Stacey joked husband Joe was "trying to get me drunk" on the flight there as she sipped her drink.

She went on to admit she hadn’t drunk alcohol since she met Joe in 2010, adding: “I thought 'maybe I will, I've got no kids, maybe I'll just pour myself a drink'."

Stacey Solomon shared a video from her flight. Picture: Instagram

Sharing an Instagram story, she told her followers later in the day: "Also just sitting on the toilet having a wee and I’m 100% drunk."

The following day, former EastEnders star Joe showed how fragile his wife was feeling with his own video.

When she was feeling up to it, Stacey went on to share a string of photos of the couple dressed up to the nines in their wedding attire.

The mum-of-five looks stunning white and red poppy co-ord crop top and skirt set, along with a pair of white open-toe sandals.

Meanwhile, Joe was wearing a grey suit and sunglasses as the pair laughed and joked with their friends.

Stacey Solomon stayed in the house from The Sound of Music. Picture: Instagram

She wrote alongside the pics: “Mum and Dad. Out alone. In The Actual Sound Of Music House. For Our Friends Wedding. P.S I’m a little tipsy or maybe a lot.

“Or maybe totally gone 😂😂 I don’t look like this anymore. Send help 😂.”

And Stacey’s followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Beautiful pictures 😍”, and another added: “Tipsy Stacey is my fav. You look UH-MAZIN! X”

Stacey Solomon shared photos from her friend's wedding. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon enjoys Sound of Music venue

The couple are parents to six children between them as Stacey has sons Zach, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationship and shares Rex, four, Rose, one, and four-month-old Belle with Joe.

While Joe has a 15-year-old son called Harry from a previous relationship.

As they were heading back to Essex, Stacey later posted another photo of the beautiful house they had spent the weekend in and wrote: "Goodbye Salzburg. How beautiful is it here."