Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's holiday without kids as they party in Austria

27 June 2023, 10:52 | Updated: 27 June 2023, 10:58

Stacey Solomon does her makeup on the plane on the way to wedding in Austria

Stacey Solomon has been enjoying some time away from Pickle Cottage this weekend.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash enjoyed their first holiday without their children this weekend.

The couple were attending a friend’s wedding in the Austrian city of Salzburg and shared lots of photos and videos from the beautiful day.

Determined to let their hair down, Stacey joked husband Joe was "trying to get me drunk" on the flight there as she sipped her drink.

She went on to admit she hadn’t drunk alcohol since she met Joe in 2010, adding: “I thought 'maybe I will, I've got no kids, maybe I'll just pour myself a drink'."

Stacey Solomon shared a video from her flight
Stacey Solomon shared a video from her flight. Picture: Instagram

Sharing an Instagram story, she told her followers later in the day: "Also just sitting on the toilet having a wee and I’m 100% drunk."

The following day, former EastEnders star Joe showed how fragile his wife was feeling with his own video.

When she was feeling up to it, Stacey went on to share a string of photos of the couple dressed up to the nines in their wedding attire.

The mum-of-five looks stunning white and red poppy co-ord crop top and skirt set, along with a pair of white open-toe sandals.

Meanwhile, Joe was wearing a grey suit and sunglasses as the pair laughed and joked with their friends.

Stacey Solomon stayed in the house from The Sound of Music
Stacey Solomon stayed in the house from The Sound of Music. Picture: Instagram

She wrote alongside the pics: “Mum and Dad. Out alone. In The Actual Sound Of Music House. For Our Friends Wedding. P.S I’m a little tipsy or maybe a lot.

“Or maybe totally gone 😂😂 I don’t look like this anymore. Send help 😂.”

And Stacey’s followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Beautiful pictures 😍”, and another added: “Tipsy Stacey is my fav. You look UH-MAZIN! X”

Stacey Solomon shared photos from her friend's wedding
Stacey Solomon shared photos from her friend's wedding. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon enjoys Sound of Music venue

The couple are parents to six children between them as Stacey has sons Zach, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationship and shares Rex, four, Rose, one, and four-month-old Belle with Joe.

While Joe has a 15-year-old son called Harry from a previous relationship.

As they were heading back to Essex, Stacey later posted another photo of the beautiful house they had spent the weekend in and wrote: "Goodbye Salzburg. How beautiful is it here."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

P!nk was given ashes while she was on stage

P!nk shocked as fan throws mum's ashes onto stage mid performance

Love Island's Liam Reardon has opened up about his relationship with Millie Court

Love Island's Liam Reardon says he's 'best friends' with Millie Court amid reunion rumours

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby loses voice after romantic Glastonbury trip with husband

Holly Willoughby loses voice after romantic Glastonbury trip with husband

Lola returned to EastEnders this week

EastEnders fans in tears as Lola Pearce returns for heartbreaking scene

TV & Movies

Elton John headlined at Glastonbury

How much was Elton John paid for Glastonbury performance?

Trending on Heart

Here's how you're supposed to drink a pornstar martini

People are only just realising how you should drink a pornstar martini

Lifestyle

Warning issued over poisonous giant hogweed after burns leave man with scarring

Giant hogweed: What does it look like, is it poisonous and what to do with a sting?

Lifestyle

Hot weather is hitting the UK this summer

UK weather: Scorching two-week heatwave to hit Britain with 40C highs

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

TV & Movies

Inside John Goodman's 200lb weight loss and what he's said about it

John Goodman weight loss: Inside actor's 200lbs transformation from diet to exercise

The Dingle family tree has been explained

Emmerdale: Dingle family tree explained

TV & Movies

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Lifestyle

Jessie J has shared a video dancing in her underwear

Jessie J celebrates 'self love' six weeks after becoming a mum

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Madonna has shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters

Madonna is the proudest mum as her twin daughters Stella and Estere graduate from school

Kady McDermott had an explosive time in the Love Island villa

Inside Love Island bombshell Kady McDermott's explosive first time in the villa 7 years ago

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared behind the scenes photos of her swimwear shoot

Stacey Solomon praised by fans for sharing unedited bikini photos

Sue Radfors has revealed her huge weekly shop

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford unpacks huge weekly shop including 48 packets of crisps and 6kg of pasta
Love Island 2023 schedule revealed

Is Love Island on TV on Sundays?

TV & Movies

A school in Stoke-on-Trent is charging for artwork

Mum's anger as school charges parents £9 for children's artwork

Lifestyle