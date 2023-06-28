Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon share plans to foster a child

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash want to foster a child in the future. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Swash and wife Stacey Solomon would 'love to foster' a child when the time is right, the couple have confirmed.

The EastEnders star shares Rex, four, Rose, one, and baby Belle, with Stacey, while he is also dad to 15-year-old Harry from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Stacey is also mum to older boys Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11.

Opening up about their desire to become foster parents, Joe told the Netmums podcast: "Fostering is something that me and Stacey have talked about and would love to do. We'd love to foster, we'd love to give something back, you know?’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have a blended family. Picture: Instagram

"It is something that we definitely want to do, when our kids get old enough that they're not as reliant on us.

"Touch wood, we’re both healthy enough and fit enough. We'll have to wait until the time comes, but we're open to the option."

Joe’s mum has been a foster carer for 15 years, as he continued: "My mum sort of knew she had so much more to give and so much more love to give. And there are so many kids out there that really need that love and support.

"So, we were really behind my mum. We are super proud of what she's done and what she's achieved. She’s an incredible, strong independent woman. We’re super proud of her."

Joe Swash has opened up about his children. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Stacey ruled out having any more biological children with her husband in the near future.

After a mini break to Salzburg without the kids, Stacey admitted it made her love Joe ‘so much more’.

But she quickly added: “Oh don’t worry loads of you messaging me saying ‘is this baby number six?’

“Don’t worry we’re taking every precaution possible to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Joe also added that he’s ‘pretty sure that this is it’, before adding: "We can’t go there again which is really sad, we love kids, we love the baby stage, and the toddler stage, and the baby stage goes by really fast, so it is a little bit sad but I think this will be it."

