4 August 2023, 15:21

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where has Stacey Solomon gone on holiday?

Stacey Solomon, 33, and Joe Swash, 41, have jetted off on a summer holiday with their children for 10 days to soak up the sun and enjoy some quality family time.

The Loose Woman star revealed the family were off on holiday earlier this week, sharing pictures of herself and Joe on a flight with their kids.

Joe and Stacey are taking Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, four-year-old Rex, one-year-old Rose and five-month-old Belle away for just over a week, with the TV star sharing that she couldn't wait to spend "precious time" with her babies.

Here's everything we know about Stacey's family holiday so far.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are all smiles as they jet off on holiday with their kids
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are all smiles as they jet off on holiday with their kids. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Where has Stacey Solomon gone on holiday?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have not revealed where they are going on holiday.

On Thursday this week, Stacey shared a picture of her sea-inspired nail art ahead of the trip, revealing that she and the family were off on their summer holidays.

Later that day, Stacey shared pictures of herself with Joe, Rex, Rose and Belle on their flight, adding that Leighton and Zachary were also both there but sleeping at the time the pictures were taken.

Stacey wrote on Instagram: "✈️ And so the adventure begins ✈️🥲 So excited for ten days of summer with my whole world 🌎😭 P.S the big boys are here too they were just asleep as soon as we got on the plane 😂."

Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and their three children Rex, Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and their three children Rex, Rose and Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon holiday nails

Ahead of jetting off, Stacey revealed her holiday nails to her fans.

Sticking with a sea-vibe, each nail features a different design; from a star fish to water droplets and gold foil.

Captioning the video on her Instagram, Stacey wrote: "🐚 Summer Holiday Nails 🐚 Omg I finally finished work for the next 10 days and am so excited to spend precious time with my babies 🥲 I walked into the nail shop and turned into my 8 year old self again and went full under the sea theme 😂 does anyone else do this and just go wild when it’s time for a work break? 😂🙏🏼.

"But I genuinely haven’t loved my nails in so long they’ve been knocking down chimneys & building walls for the last 3 months now so I’m over the moon 😂 Happy Wednesday everyone! Love you lots 🐚🌊🏝️ holiday here we come 🥹."

How many children does Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have?

Stacey Solomon has five children; three of which she shares with husband Joe Swash.

The star welcomed her first child, 15-year-old Zachary, with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox when she was 17-years-old.

Four years later, she welcomed Leighton, 11, with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

In May 2019, Stacey and Joe welcomed their first child together, Rex, who is now four-years-old.

They went on to welcome a daughter, one-year-old Rose, in October 2021, before growing their family further with five-month-old Belle, who was born earlier this year.

Joe Swash also has a son, 16-year-old Harry, who he shares with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

