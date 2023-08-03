Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash admit they're 'struggling' to be good parents

Stacey Solomon opens up about being a mum. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have ruled out having more children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 33, has admitted that she and Joe Swash, 41, are 'struggling' to be good parents.

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram Live to share her feelings with her 5.7 million followers.

The mum-of-five said: "Me and Joe spoke about it when we had one night away. We could not have any more kids.

"At this point we are struggling to say the least to be good parents, and try and work and do everything else in between. So no not right now."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

However the presenter did suggest that she would be open to fostering in the future.

"Joe's mum fosters, and I would love to one day foster as well when we are older and all the kids are grown up and moved out, that would be our dream," Stacey said.

Stacey Solomon has said she would be open to fostering. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The couple have six children between them.

Stacey welcomed her first son, 15-year-old Zachary, when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. Four years later, Stacey gave birth to 11-year-old Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

In 2019 Stacey gave birth to her and Joe's first child Rex and soon after welcomed daughter Rose in 2021.

In February 2023, Stacey and Joe extended their family further with baby number three, who they named Belle.

Joe Swash is also father to Harry, 16, from a previous relationship.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on holiday with their kids. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe first met in 2010 when Stacey won I'm A Celeb, Joe was presenting the spin-off show at the time.

The lovebirds confirmed their romance in 2016 and moved in together in 2018.

In 2022 Stacey and Joe got married at Pickle Cottage where they live with their children.

Read more: