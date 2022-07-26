Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot at their home in Essex in front of celebrity guests.

Congratulations are in order, because Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have got married in an intimate ceremony at their Essex home.

The couple, who first met in 2010 on the set of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, tied the knot on Sunday surrounded by close friends and family.

Stacey, 32, and Joe, 40, then celebrated their love in a beautiful fairy-light covered marquee in the back garden of Pickle Cottage, according to Mail Online.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon transformed Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

The newlyweds were even treated to a performance by TOWIE star James Argent’s The Arg Band.

A source told the publication: “It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family.

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint.

The stars of Loose Women also broke their silence on their co-star's ceremony, with Kaye Adams revealing: "Finally they tied the knot yesterday at their home in Essex.

"I hope the pair of you had the most wonderful day.

"I can't imagine that the day after your wedding day you'll be sitting watching us to be perfectly honest".

This comes after mum-of-four Stacey quit social media ahead of her big day.

Alongside a snap of a bathtub running water, she wrote: "Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for your beautiful messages and the kindest well wishes ever.

"Thank you for all your advice and tips.

"One of the pieces of advice all of you told me was to soak it all in and enjoy every second because it's over in a flash.

"So I'm going to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take in every moment, the set up the getting ready, the day and the aftermath.

"I love you all lots and lots and lots. Thank you for your kindness always and lots of love from Joe, Harry, Zachary, Leighton, Rex and Rose.

"And me - Soon to be Solomon Swash".