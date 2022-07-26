Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage

26 July 2022, 08:20 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 08:33

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot at their home in Essex in front of celebrity guests.

Congratulations are in order, because Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have got married in an intimate ceremony at their Essex home.

The couple, who first met in 2010 on the set of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, tied the knot on Sunday surrounded by close friends and family.

Stacey, 32, and Joe, 40, then celebrated their love in a beautiful fairy-light covered marquee in the back garden of Pickle Cottage, according to Mail Online.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot. Picture: Instagram
Stacey Solomon transformed Pickle Cottage
Stacey Solomon transformed Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

The newlyweds were even treated to a performance by TOWIE star James Argent’s The Arg Band.

A source told the publication: “It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family.

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint.

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint.”

The stars of Loose Women also broke their silence on their co-star's ceremony, with Kaye Adams revealing: "Finally they tied the knot yesterday at their home in Essex.

"I hope the pair of you had the most wonderful day.

"I can't imagine that the day after your wedding day you'll be sitting watching us to be perfectly honest".

This comes after mum-of-four Stacey quit social media ahead of her big day.

Alongside a snap of a bathtub running water, she wrote: "Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for your beautiful messages and the kindest well wishes ever.

"Thank you for all your advice and tips.

"One of the pieces of advice all of you told me was to soak it all in and enjoy every second because it's over in a flash.

"So I'm going to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take in every moment, the set up the getting ready, the day and the aftermath.

"I love you all lots and lots and lots. Thank you for your kindness always and lots of love from Joe, Harry, Zachary, Leighton, Rex and Rose.

"And me - Soon to be Solomon Swash".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram

Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer

Britney Spears and Elton John 'to release duet of Tiny Dancer next month'
Jamie Allen plays for Halifax FC

What is Love Island star Jamie Allen's net worth?

TV & Movies

Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly's baby name has a sweet nod to Ant McPartlin

Ellie Goulding's Songs That Define Me

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me
The Commonwealth Games starts on July 28

When is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022?

Lifestyle

Adam Woodyatt has a new job

EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt spotted selling food at a festival two years after quitting soap

TV & Movies

Spain looks set to introduce new rules for Brit holidaymakers

Brits travelling to Spain may be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has left social media ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon quits social media with sweet message ahead of wedding to Joe Swash
Sue Radford has welcomed another member of the family

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of 13th grandchild

Stacey Solomon's wedding date revealed

When is Stacey Solomon's wedding date?

Four Love Island stars were dumped last night

Love Island 2022: Who left the villa last night?

TV & Movies

Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly announces birth of baby boy

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have split

Why have Christine and Paddy McGuinness split?