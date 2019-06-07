Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

7 June 2019, 19:18

Stacey and Joe have named their son Rex
Stacey and Joe have named their son Rex. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have decided to call their baby Rex Toby Francis Swash.

Stacey Solomon gave birth to a little baby boy last week on the 23rd May.

The Loose Women star welcomed a little boy with her partner Joe Swash.

Now, Stacey has revealed they have decided to call the little one Rex Toby Francis.

The former X factor star explained that Rex is because her sons, Leighton and Zach, think the little one sounds like a T-Rex.

Stacey explained the name Rex is because her son's think he sounds like a T-Rex
Stacey explained the name Rex is because her son's think he sounds like a T-Rex. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The names Toby and Francis are the names of both Stacey and Joe's grandmas.

Stacey explained in an Instagram post she wanted to wait until her official due date to announce the name.

Sharing a gorgeous black and white snap of the baby, she wrote: "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name. Its taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date."

Joe also shared the picture on his Instagram page, writing: "Welcome to the world REX TOBY FRANCIS SWASH!!"

Stacey and Joe have kept fans updated since welcoming their little one
Stacey and Joe have kept fans updated since welcoming their little one. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Fans of the couple and their celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the pair on their new arrival, and compliment the name choice.

Since giving birth last week, Stacey and Joe have both been very open on social media about their first few weeks with the newborn, with Stacey keeping it real and honest regarding subjects including breastfeeding and loosing her baby bump.

