Joe Swash 'couldn't stop crying' at wedding to Stacey Solomon
3 August 2022, 12:03 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 17:39
Joe and Stacey got married at their home Pickle Cottage last month.
Stacey Solomon has revealed that Joe Swash 'couldn't stop crying' on their wedding day last week.
The Loose Women presenter, 32, took to Instagram to update her followers on what they've been up to since the ceremony, which took place at their Essex home Pickle Cottage two weeks ago.
She said: “We’ve been so quiet, we’ve taken summer holidays off with the kids. It’s the first time we’ve ever done it and it's been so nice, so crazy but so nice.”
Interrupting her, Joe said: "It’s like living in Byker Grove."
Stacey then added: "I don't know what day it is, I've become so feral, we got married and I haven’t brushed my hair since."
To this, Joe said: "The effort stops as soon as you get married."
Stacey went on to say: "We get some of our pictures and videos back tomorrow which we’re excited about. I hope Joe cries again, I love seeing him cry, he cried so much on the wedding day.
"At one point while I was getting ready to walk down the aisle to marry Joe, some of his family had to come up into the bedroom and say ‘he's a little bit distressed, he's very emotional, don't panic when you walk down the aisle, he hasn't been able to stop crying’."