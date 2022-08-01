Stacey Solomon reveals matching wedding dress with daughter Rose

Stacey Solomon has shared a picture of the sweet matching dress that Rose wore for her wedding to Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon married Joe Swash in a romantic ceremony in her back garden last week.

And now the Loose Women star has shown off the adorable matching dress that baby daughter Rose wore for the big day.

After previously revealing that Rose’s dress was going to be made from the off cuts of her own white gown, she took a picture of the two dresses hanging next to each other from a beam in the house.

The skirt of Rose’s tiny dress had the same sparkly material of her mum’s gown, with a satin top and bow.

Stacey Solomon shared a photo of Rose's dress. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: "I hung mine and Rose's wedding dresses up in my bedroom and every time I walk in to go to bed my heart just bursts.

"Her dress was made from the off cut of mine. I would wear it every day if socially acceptable.”

Stacey and Joe, 40, are also parents to Rex, three, while Stacey has two sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

This comes after the couple shared photos from the fairytale wedding, Stacey wearing a white gown with a corset top, long flowing skirt and spaghetti straps with draped sleeves.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash married last week. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

She captioned the adorable pics: "🕊Forever 🕊 Me and My Husband 😭 I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that. It all feels like a dream 🥲."

Stacey also included a quote from Dr. Seuss, which read: "You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams."

She continued: "We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

"Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad," she continued. "A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with."

"We have copyrighted all these photos. We ask for all media who wish to use them on their own platforms to lawfully do the right thing by asking permission from the photographer.

"They will in turn give permission for them to be used as long as the media outlets using them make a donation to a charity that supports bereaved children."

Stacey added: "These memories are so special to us and it would mean the absolute world to us if they made a difference to children growing up with the loss and heartache that my father and my husband did. Thank you for respecting our wishes lots of love Mr & Mrs Solomon-Swash."