The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

26 July 2022, 11:30

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had a wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family last Sunday.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash finally got married on Sunday after two years of planning their perfect day.

The couple first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

While they were due to tie the knot in July last year, they decided to push back the big day after Stacey fell pregnant with baby Rose.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are now married
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are now married. Picture: Instagram

Ahead of the big day, 32-year-old Stacey revealed why she has to have two ceremonies to make her marriage to Joe, 40, legal.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star shared a screenshot from a fan, which read: “So excited for you and your family, being [nosy] but I always wanted to get married at home and didn’t think you could? How does it work?”

Stacey explained: “To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a ‘civil ceremony’ license. One of the requirements for this license is that the premises must be made ‘readily available’ for ceremonies.”

“As this is our private family home and we didn’t it to remain that way we couldn’t go for that option [laughing emoji].

"So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends & family and a ceremony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after… Hope this helps.”

Stacey and Joe’s ceremony was held at their £1.2million Essex mansion, nicknamed Pickle Cottage, which Stacey transformed into a magical setting.

In a glimpse of the setting, Stacey showed the beautiful wooden gazebo with a thatched roof, which was put up in her garden.

Stacey Solomon tied the knot last Sunday
Stacey Solomon tied the knot last Sunday. Picture: Instagram

Rows of wooden tables and white chairs were laid out in three long lines and decorated with white and green flower garlands.

Strings of fairy lights and flowers were hung on the exposed beams throughout the gazebo, with a head table also in view.

The couple also had a star-studded guest list and were joined by Stacey's Loose Women pals, while James Argent's The Arg Band performed at the celebration.

