Loose Women teases Stacey Solomon return as ITV shuts down quitting rumours

27 October 2023, 10:41 | Updated: 27 October 2023, 11:18

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.
ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women. Picture: ITV

The mother-of-five is making a comeback to the popular panel show following a 10-month break.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Loose Women has confirmed that Stacey Solomon will be returning to the ITV panel "soon" in a new statement released this week.

The mother-of-five has not appeared on the daytime show for over 10 months, fuelling rumours she had made the decision to quit in order to "spend more time with her children".

But now bosses have squashed claims the 34-year-old has left the popular programme for good, revealing she is actually planning a sensational comeback instead.

A spokesperson for Loose Women told The Mirror: "These claims are not true. We are looking forward to welcoming Stacey back onto the show soon."

Stacey is planning her return to the Loose Women studio.
Stacey is planning her return to the Loose Women studio. Picture: ITV

A telly insider previously claimed the Sort Your Life Out star had "outgrown" her job at Loose Women.

They said the former X Factor singer felt the role was too consuming alongside her busy family life and other work projects.

At the time, the source told Women's Own: "She's outgrown the show. It's no longer right for Stacey.

"Loose Women takes up a lot of her time. If she were to leave, it would free her time up a little, especially if she has to be away for longer periods of time with her own shows."

However since the comments were made, ITV has rejected this alleged "huge blow" and shut the rumours down for good.

The fan favourite first joined the panel in 2016.
The fan favourite first joined the panel in 2016. Picture: ITV

Stacey first joined the opinionated panel, which rotates TV personalities along with regular co-hosts, in 2016 and fast became a fan favourite.

However after years of on-off appearances, the busy parent, who shares three kids with husband Joe Swash and two from previous relationships, was forced to confirm she was still part of the show despite long periods absences.

Following a surprise cameo during the last episode of 2022, she told Lorraine: "I'm just grateful to be on there.

"When I was on X Factor 14 years ago... I never even thought I'd be on a show like this never mind have opportunities like Sort Your Life Out and Loose Women.

"So every time I get to do something like that I'm genuinely like 'thank goodness, this is amazing!'.

"You've just got to keep enjoying it because you never know when it'll be gone and when those things aren't going to be there."

Loose Women bosses confirmed she will be back "soon".
Loose Women bosses confirmed she will be back "soon". Picture: ITV

Stacey's upcoming return comes after claims of a "huge divide" between the Loose Woman panellists.

According to Women's Own, the "older, classic" stars are reportedly unhappy with the "young ones" as they "refuse to get caught up in the drama".

Denise Welch previously denied any issues between co-stars, explaining: "I have never once had an argument with any single girl off stage in that show in 20 years."

But Coleen Nolan hinted there was tension between the original and newer cast members, adding: "I find it hard sometimes because there are a lot more Loose Women [presenters] now.

"There used to be a core 10 of us. Sometimes you go on and it's a show with a new panellist or two new panellists.

"It takes a long time to build up a rapport with someone, where they get your humour or sarcasm without being offended."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight finish?

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle get into a physical fight which leads to Luke being removed from the show

Married At First Sight first look teases Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's explosive fight

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley said has never and would never cheat as his recent comments left Jay Howard in tears.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley defends himself over Jay Howard 'cheating' comments

It has been reported that only some of the Married At First Sight cast are still together

Married At First Sight: Only three couples still together as nine split

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba have faced obstacles on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan breaks silence after grooms 'attack' relationship with Arthur Poremba

Trending on Heart

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.

Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

Lifestyle

The extra charge was specified on the menu.

Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

Parenting

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan
Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023: First look at rumoured line-up

Martin Lewis fans have recommended a warm accessory

Martin Lewis fans 'haven't used the heating' since buying wearable blanket

Lifestyle

The new changes are due to come into force in 2026.

Millions of households to get weekly food waste collections as new recycling rules announced

Lifestyle

Ella Morgan and JJ Slater have come under fire for their affair

Married At First Sight viewers furious as Ella Morgan and JJ Slater return to the show

Married At First Sight's Ella and Erica in heated row as bride returns to experiment

Married At First Sight's Ella and Erica in heated row as bride returns to experiment

Ella Morgan and JJ Slater have returned to Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight first look reveals moment Ella Morgan and JJ Slater return to the show
Primark brings back its 'iconic' Christmas wrapping paper bags.

Primark announces return of paper bags that can be used as wrapping paper

Lifestyle

Do Ella and JJ come back to Married At First Sight?

Do Ella and JJ come back to Married At First Sight?

Georges admitted he had eyes for another bride.

Married At First Sight's Georges admits he would have chosen to marry Ella

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far