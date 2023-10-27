Loose Women teases Stacey Solomon return as ITV shuts down quitting rumours

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women. Picture: ITV

The mother-of-five is making a comeback to the popular panel show following a 10-month break.

Loose Women has confirmed that Stacey Solomon will be returning to the ITV panel "soon" in a new statement released this week.

The mother-of-five has not appeared on the daytime show for over 10 months, fuelling rumours she had made the decision to quit in order to "spend more time with her children".

But now bosses have squashed claims the 34-year-old has left the popular programme for good, revealing she is actually planning a sensational comeback instead.

A spokesperson for Loose Women told The Mirror: "These claims are not true. We are looking forward to welcoming Stacey back onto the show soon."

Stacey is planning her return to the Loose Women studio. Picture: ITV

A telly insider previously claimed the Sort Your Life Out star had "outgrown" her job at Loose Women.

They said the former X Factor singer felt the role was too consuming alongside her busy family life and other work projects.

At the time, the source told Women's Own: "She's outgrown the show. It's no longer right for Stacey.

"Loose Women takes up a lot of her time. If she were to leave, it would free her time up a little, especially if she has to be away for longer periods of time with her own shows."

However since the comments were made, ITV has rejected this alleged "huge blow" and shut the rumours down for good.

The fan favourite first joined the panel in 2016. Picture: ITV

Stacey first joined the opinionated panel, which rotates TV personalities along with regular co-hosts, in 2016 and fast became a fan favourite.

However after years of on-off appearances, the busy parent, who shares three kids with husband Joe Swash and two from previous relationships, was forced to confirm she was still part of the show despite long periods absences.

Following a surprise cameo during the last episode of 2022, she told Lorraine: "I'm just grateful to be on there.

"When I was on X Factor 14 years ago... I never even thought I'd be on a show like this never mind have opportunities like Sort Your Life Out and Loose Women.

"So every time I get to do something like that I'm genuinely like 'thank goodness, this is amazing!'.

"You've just got to keep enjoying it because you never know when it'll be gone and when those things aren't going to be there."

Loose Women bosses confirmed she will be back "soon". Picture: ITV

Stacey's upcoming return comes after claims of a "huge divide" between the Loose Woman panellists.

According to Women's Own, the "older, classic" stars are reportedly unhappy with the "young ones" as they "refuse to get caught up in the drama".

Denise Welch previously denied any issues between co-stars, explaining: "I have never once had an argument with any single girl off stage in that show in 20 years."

But Coleen Nolan hinted there was tension between the original and newer cast members, adding: "I find it hard sometimes because there are a lot more Loose Women [presenters] now.

"There used to be a core 10 of us. Sometimes you go on and it's a show with a new panellist or two new panellists.

"It takes a long time to build up a rapport with someone, where they get your humour or sarcasm without being offended."

