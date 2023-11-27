Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon fans have hit out at her Christmas decor.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has been house-shamed after posting a video on Instagram of her famous Christmas door.

The Loose Women star was proudly showing off her festive decorations when fans took to the comment section to criticise her decadent design.

Stacey and her husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 41, have been creating some seasonal magic in their home, with their giant nutcracker going down a storm with her followers.

However the Sort Your Life Out presenter's latest creation hasn't gone down as favourably, with many followers stating that Stacey's Christmas door wasn't to their liking.

Stacey Solomon has faced backlash over her Christmas door. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

One user wrote: "I can barely afford to put food in my table right now so no crimbo decs here aside from last years gonks but looks amazing xxx"

Another added: "It’s about the feeling and spirit of Christmas not all these new decorations each year. I'm so bored of all these extravagances."

However there were some fans who jumped to Stacey's defence, including her long-time best friend Mrs Hinch.

The influencer commented: "WOW WOW 🤩 I just love it ❤️ Bells included 🔔😂"

Stacey Solomon finishes Christmas door

Stacey's Christmas door has become a tradition for the Swash-Solomon family, with the TV favourite creating some lavish designs over the years.

Previous iterations of the door have included a winter wonderland theme and a magical Christmas transformation.

Stacey Solomon's Christmas door has become a tradition. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

However Christmas isn't the only time Stacey decorates her door.

Halloween is also an important time for the family and this year's door was inspired by Stacey and Joe's two-year-old daughter Rose.

Taking a different approach than previous spooky doors, this year's creation featured pumpkins and autumnal decorations in Rose's favourite colours.

Stacey Solomon posted her autumnal door on social media. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The mother-of-five has been busily crafting festive decorations ahead of her series Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas airing later this year.

She has also returned to Loose Women after a 10-month break following the birth of youngest daughter Belle.

