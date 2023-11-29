Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win? Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Was Stacey Solomon on I'm A Celeb and did she win? Here is everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity is back on our screens again for a series of fun and chaos.

This year's campmates include Nella Rose, Nigel Farage, Marvin Humes and Fred Sirieix, as they take part in gruesome Bushtucker Trials and challenges. So far we've seen one contestant leave the camp on 'medical grounds', with fans convinced more stars will quit before the public vote.

With some high-profile contestants over the years, winners of I'm A Celeb have included Jill Scott, Vicky Pattinson and Dougie Poynter. Fans have been recalling the the famous faces who have appeared on the show, with many wondering if Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has been on I'm A Celebrity.

Fans have been asking if Stacey Solomon has been on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Was Stacey Solomon on I'm A Celebrity?

Stacey Solomon was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity during its tenth series.

Highlights of her time in camp include throwing a stone in Dom Jolly's eye and living alongside TV personality Gillian McKeith.

Stacey Solomon took part in the 10th series of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Did Stacey Solomon win I'm A Celebrity?

Stacey Solomon won I'm A Celebrity in 2010.

Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder came in second place, closely followed by comedian Jenny Eclair.

After winning the series, Stacey went on to present I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp alongside her future husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash.

