Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

29 November 2023, 15:09

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?
Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win? Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Was Stacey Solomon on I'm A Celeb and did she win? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity is back on our screens again for a series of fun and chaos.

This year's campmates include Nella Rose, Nigel Farage, Marvin Humes and Fred Sirieix, as they take part in gruesome Bushtucker Trials and challenges. So far we've seen one contestant leave the camp on 'medical grounds', with fans convinced more stars will quit before the public vote.

With some high-profile contestants over the years, winners of I'm A Celeb have included Jill Scott, Vicky Pattinson and Dougie Poynter. Fans have been recalling the the famous faces who have appeared on the show, with many wondering if Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has been on I'm A Celebrity.

When was Stacey Solomon on I'm A Celebrity and did she win? Here is everything you need to know.

Fans have been asking if Stacey Solomon has been on I'm A Celebrity
Fans have been asking if Stacey Solomon has been on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Was Stacey Solomon on I'm A Celebrity?

Stacey Solomon was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity during its tenth series.

Highlights of her time in camp include throwing a stone in Dom Jolly's eye and living alongside TV personality Gillian McKeith.

Stacey Solomon took part in the 10th series of I'm A Celebrity
Stacey Solomon took part in the 10th series of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Did Stacey Solomon win I'm A Celebrity?

Stacey Solomon won I'm A Celebrity in 2010.

Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder came in second place, closely followed by comedian Jenny Eclair.

After winning the series, Stacey went on to present I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp alongside her future husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Why has Jamie Lynn Spears left I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

TV & Movies

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth? How much the jockey has made and I'm A Celebrity fee

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

TV & Movies

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

TV & Movies

Where is Nella Rose and has she left I'm A Celebrity?

Why did Nella Rose leave I'm A Celebrity? Medical emergency explained

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

TV & Movies

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Celebrities

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

TV & Movies

Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Celebrities

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen gives heartwarming answer when child asks if she believes in Santa Claus

Royals

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Celebrities

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

TV & Movies

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

TV & Movies

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Celebrities

Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year

Letters to Santa 2023: Royal Mail deadline date, template and how it works

Lifestyle

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Celebrities

Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday?

TV & Movies

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in "limbo" after completing chemotherapy treatment

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in 'limbo' after completing chemotherapy treatment

Celebrities

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellow: Age, wife and children revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew: Age, wife and children revealed

TV & Movies