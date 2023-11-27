Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

27 November 2023, 10:22

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds.

I'm A Celeb favourite Grace Dent has exited the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent, 50, has left the show.

After being in the jungle for seven days, I’m A Celeb bosses revealed the Masterchef favourite had left the series on medical grounds.

A show spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Earlier this week fans had raised concerns about Grace's appearance, with many suggesting the TV favourite looked 'unwell.'

Grace Dent has left I'm A Celebrity 2023 .

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Grace’s health.

One user wrote: “Grace seems noticeably unwell. She seemed a bit frail upon entering the camp, but it's becoming a tad concerning. Check on our girl.”

Another added: “Grace looked super unwell during those live shots…. Hope she’s okay #ImACeleb."

Third commented: “Grace does not look like she is enjoying herself … in fact she looks unwell #ImACeleb."

I'm A Celebrity star Grace Dent sparked concern from viewers regarding her appearance.

During last night's episode viewers saw Grace tell the camera "I just want to go home" after spending a week in the jungle.

Prior to entering camp, the restaurant critic opened up about her fears for her I'm A Celeb experience, stating:

"Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread. But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.

"I know they are going to give me an eating trial and I am dreading putting even worse things in my mouth than I have in the past in fancy restaurants! I think I will be writing very stiff columns about the jungle food when I come out!"

Watch Grace Dent's I'm A Celebrity introduction video here:

Grace Dent ‘very misunderstood’ in I’m A Celeb intro VT

Yesterday's episode saw Grace being voted to do the next trail alongside Josie Gibson. The 50-year-old appeared shocked at the decision, with her fellow campmates being quick to rally around her.

Due to her exit another celebrity will take Grace's place in the trial alongside Josie.

During her time on the show fans saw Grace take part in various challenges, including one in which she got an insect lodged in her ear.

