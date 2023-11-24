Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

24 November 2023, 12:51

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee
Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee. Picture: ITV / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How much is Frankie Dettori worth and how much is he being paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Frankie Dettori, 52, is one of the most famous jockeys in the world with an extensive career spanning over 40 years.

The Italian-born sportsman is also one of the latest celebrities to enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle, joining the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, Tony Bellew and Marvin Humes in the Australian jungle.

Frankie's career kicked off in 1986 and he had his first winner at the age of 16-years-old at Goodwood in 1987.

The horseracer, who is the son of Sardinian jockey Gianfranco, has ridden over 3,000 winners across his career, and in 1996 he rode all seven winners on the card at The Festival of British Racing.

With such an impressive career behind him - and ahead of him after he decided not to retire - many people have been left questioning how much Frankie Dettori's net worth sits at.

Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning The Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, 2023
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning The Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, 2023. Picture: Getty

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth?

Frankie Dettori's net worth is reportedly estimated to be between £15million and £18million.

In 2022, it was estimated that Frankie had made an estimated £153million across his career as a jockey.

The star is not finished with his career, however, having made the decision earlier this year to go back on his plans to retire.

Frankie had previously stated that he would retire from racing at the end of the 2023 season, however, now plans to carry on racing in the US next year.

Frankie Dettori pictured with the late Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot, 2018
Frankie Dettori pictured with the late Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot, 2018. Picture: Getty

How much is Frankie Detorri being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity?

ITV do not reveal how much they pay each celebrity to appear on I'm A Celebrity, however, there are always reports surrounding each series on how much each star is making.

At the moment, the only reports from this series of Ant and Dec's hit reality TV show is Nigel Farage and his eye-watering fee of £1.5million.

Historically, the celebrities appearing on the show can be paid anything from £30,000 to £600,000.

