I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

23 November 2023, 12:49

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed.

By Hope Wilson

What is Frankie Dettori's height? Here is everything you need to know.

Frankie Dettori is the latest campmate to enter I'm A Celebrity 2023, alongside professional boxer Tony Bellew.

Viewers will watch as the two late arrivals meet Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix as well as the other celebrities, as they take on a grizzly Bushtucker Trial.

So far we've seen feuds brew within the camp, but as the professional jockey begins his jungle journey, many will be looking forward to seeing Frankie in a new light.

Frankie Dettori is the latest arrival on I'm A Celebrity
Frankie Dettori is the latest arrival on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

How tall is Frankie Dettori?

Frankie Dettori is 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m).

As a professional jockey, Frankie's height has come in handy as he has been been British flat racing Champion Jockey three times and enjoyed a successful career spanning 35 years.

The I'm A Celebrity star's father Gianfranco Dettori is also a champion jockey, so it seems that Frankie's love of sport runs in the family.

Frankie Dettori is a professional jockey
Frankie Dettori is a professional jockey. Picture: Getty

Speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Frankie made a prediction about how he thinks his I'm A Celeb experience will be.

The sports star said: "This is going to be tougher than a horse race, it is going to be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it all. I am going straight from riding to the jungle. But you don’t get to do this every day so why not?

"There are a lot of things that are unique, it’s the jungle, a different environment, you have to eat a lot of b*******! It’s also fun, demanding and I am going to meet a lot of new people.

"I am 100 percent committed and I am not going to moan about what I am missing as I’m looking forward to the challenge of it all."

