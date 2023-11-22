I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed

22 November 2023, 22:00

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed
I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed.

By Hope Wilson

How old is I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori, who is his wife, does he have any children and how tall is he? Here is everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity returned on Sunday night with 10 brand new celebrities entering the jungle.

At the end of the most recent episode it was announced that two new campmates would be heading Down Under to join Nigel Farage, Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix and the rest of the cast to take part in some gruesome Bushtucker trials. It was also revealed that the two will become camp coaches and lead their new campmates into battle in the ‘Scarena’.

These late arrivals are boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori.

How old is Frankie Dettori, who is his wife and how tall is he? Here are all the answers.

Frankie Dettori is one of the I'm A Celebrity late arrivals
Frankie Dettori is one of the I'm A Celebrity late arrivals. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

How old is Frankie Dettori?

Frankie Dettori is 52-years-old.

He is originally from Milan, Italy but moved to the UK when he was 15-years-old.

Frankie Dettori is the next I'm A Celebrity campmate
Frankie Dettori is the next I'm A Celebrity campmate. Picture: Getty

Who is Frankie Dettori's wife?

Frankie Dettori is married to Catherine Allen.

The pair wed in 1997 and live near Newmarket.

Frankie Dettori and his wife Catherine have been married since 1997
Frankie Dettori and his wife Catherine have been married since 1997. Picture: Getty

Who are Frankie Dettori's kids?

Frankie Dettori has five children named Leo, Ella, Mia, Tallulah and Rocco.

The jockey has a close relationship with his children, often posting about them on social media.

Frankie Dettori has a close bond with his children
Frankie Dettori has a close bond with his children. Picture: Instagram/Frankie Dettori

What is Frankie Dettori's height?

Frankie Dettori is 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m).

His height has come in handy for his jockey career as he has been the British flat racing Champion Jockey three times.

