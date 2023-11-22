I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed
22 November 2023, 22:00
How old is I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori, who is his wife, does he have any children and how tall is he? Here is everything you need to know.
I'm A Celebrity returned on Sunday night with 10 brand new celebrities entering the jungle.
At the end of the most recent episode it was announced that two new campmates would be heading Down Under to join Nigel Farage, Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix and the rest of the cast to take part in some gruesome Bushtucker trials. It was also revealed that the two will become camp coaches and lead their new campmates into battle in the ‘Scarena’.
These late arrivals are boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori.
How old is Frankie Dettori, who is his wife and how tall is he? Here are all the answers.
How old is Frankie Dettori?
Frankie Dettori is 52-years-old.
He is originally from Milan, Italy but moved to the UK when he was 15-years-old.
Who is Frankie Dettori's wife?
Frankie Dettori is married to Catherine Allen.
The pair wed in 1997 and live near Newmarket.
Who are Frankie Dettori's kids?
Frankie Dettori has five children named Leo, Ella, Mia, Tallulah and Rocco.
The jockey has a close relationship with his children, often posting about them on social media.
What is Frankie Dettori's height?
Frankie Dettori is 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m).
His height has come in handy for his jockey career as he has been the British flat racing Champion Jockey three times.
