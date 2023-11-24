I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew: Age, wife and children revealed
24 November 2023, 09:27
How old is I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew, is he married and who are his children? Here is everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
I'm A Celebrity returned on Sunday night with 10 brand new celebrities entering the jungle, however there were some late arrivals in the form of Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori
At the end of the most recent episode it was announced that two new campmates would be heading Down Under to join Nigel Farage, Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix and the rest of the cast to take part in some gruesome Bushtucker trials. It was also revealed that the two will become camp coaches and lead their new campmates into battle in the ‘Scarena’.
Despite experiencing heartache before entering the jungle, Tony has fit right in with his campmates, opening up to them about his net worth after becoming a champion boxer.
How old is Tony Bellew, what his his job, who is his wife and does he have any kids? Here are all the answers.
How old is I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew?
Tony Bellew is 40-years-old and from Liverpool.
His birthday is on 30th November so he may celebrate turning 41 in the jungle.
- I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?
- Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know
What is I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew's job?
Tony Bellew is a professional boxer and commentator.
He has also dabbled in acting, appearing in Creed and Creed III.
Who is I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew's wife?
Tony Bellew is married to Rachael Roberts.
According to The Sun the pair are childhood sweethearts and met when they were nine-years-old.
The boxer revealed that it was Rachael's idea for him to take part in I'm A Celeb. Tony confessed: "This is going to be very hard and I am apprehensive. I had to think long and hard about doing it because it is so out of my comfort zone and it was my missus who talked me around to doing it."
Who are I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew's children?
Tony Bellew shares three children with his wife Rachael named, Corey, Cobey and Carter.
The boxer keeps his personal life private so little is known about his kids.
Read more:
- I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?
- I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?
- How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?