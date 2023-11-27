Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee
27 November 2023, 16:45
How much is Fred Sirieix worth and how much is he being paid for I'm A Celebrity?
Fred Sirieix, 51, has become a fan-favourite on I'm A Celebrity this year.
After gaining fame on First Dates, Fred has burst onto our screens once again as one of the 2023 campmates alongside Marvin Humes, Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears and Josie Gibson.
So far we've seen Fred be at odds with Nella Rose, however it seems like the pair have managed to overcome their disagreement and have been working together to gain stars for the rest of the camp.
How much is Fred Sirieix worth and how much is he getting paid for I'm A Celeb? Here are all the answers.
What is Fred Sirieix's net worth?
Fred Sirieix is reportedly worth £1million.
The maître d'hôtel has accumulated his wealth by appearing on various TV shows including, First Dates, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip and Celebrity Gogglebox.
How much is Fred Sirieix being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity?
ITV have not disclosed how much Fred Sirieix is being paid to appear on I'm A Celebrity, however there are reports surrounding how much the star is making.
According to the MailOnline experts have estimated that Fred is being paid £150,000 to go on I'm A Celebrity.
