Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

27 November 2023, 16:45

Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023
Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Fred Sirieix

By Hope Wilson

How much is Fred Sirieix worth and how much is he being paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fred Sirieix, 51, has become a fan-favourite on I'm A Celebrity this year.

After gaining fame on First Dates, Fred has burst onto our screens once again as one of the 2023 campmates alongside Marvin Humes, Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears and Josie Gibson.

So far we've seen Fred be at odds with Nella Rose, however it seems like the pair have managed to overcome their disagreement and have been working together to gain stars for the rest of the camp.

How much is Fred Sirieix worth and how much is he getting paid for I'm A Celeb? Here are all the answers.

Fred Sirieix is an I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmate
Fred Sirieix is an I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmate. Picture: ITV

What is Fred Sirieix's net worth?

Fred Sirieix is reportedly worth £1million.

The maître d'hôtel has accumulated his wealth by appearing on various TV shows including, First Dates, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023
Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

How much is Fred Sirieix being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity?

ITV have not disclosed how much Fred Sirieix is being paid to appear on I'm A Celebrity, however there are reports surrounding how much the star is making.

According to the MailOnline experts have estimated that Fred is being paid £150,000 to go on I'm A Celebrity.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Celebrities

Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday?

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellow: Age, wife and children revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew: Age, wife and children revealed

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley proudly shows off two stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley proudly shows off two stone weight loss

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Celebrities

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen gives heartwarming answer when child asks if she believes in Santa Claus

Royals

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Celebrities

Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year

Letters to Santa 2023: Royal Mail deadline date, template and how it works

Lifestyle

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Celebrities

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in "limbo" after completing chemotherapy treatment

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in 'limbo' after completing chemotherapy treatment

Celebrities

Katie Piper reveals she has undergone eye surgery to avoid 'losing left eye'

Katie Piper reveals she's undergone surgery to 'avoid losing left eye'

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew reveals heartbreaking reason he nearly pulled out of the show

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew reveals heartbreaking reason he nearly pulled out of the show
I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?
I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?