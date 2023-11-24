I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix. Picture: ITV/X

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb viewers were left bemused after Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose hugged during last night's episode.

I'm A Celebrity fans have been left confused after last night's episode saw Nella Rose, 26, and Fred Sirieix, 51, appear to be on good terms, despite their fiery argument a few days ago.

Earlier this week viewers saw Nella and Fred fall out after the First Dates star made a comment that he "could be her dad". Nella took offence to this statement and refused Fred's apology, branding him a "weirdo."

Tensions had been high between the two, however yesterday's episode saw the pair work together during the Slam Dunk'd challenge which saw them beat fellow campmates, Marvin Humes, 38, and Nick Pickard, 48.

Nella and Fred even hugged each other at the end of the task, with the YouTube star branding them a "great team." This led many viewers to be confused as to how the pair have made up so quickly.

Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix hugged during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celeb fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their opinions on Fred and Nella's dynamic, with many wondering if the pair forgave each other off camera.

One user wrote: "So they can air Nella and Fred arguing but can’t show them making up (which clearly they have). British TV are AWFUL."

Another wrote: "Nella and Fred look like the best of friends, they must’ve made up off camera #ImACeleb."

With a third adding: "I wonder how long Nella and Fred will remain friends #ImACelebrity."

Viewers were confused when Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose appeared to be on good terms during I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Prior to this challenge, Nella had spoken about her feelings towards Fred, stating: "There's no situation with me and Fred, it's just camp life.

"He sits over there and I sit over here, everyone does their camp jobs, and we move forward."

Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose clashed earlier this week on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Last night's episode also saw the arrival of two new campmates, boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori.

However it wasn't always certain that Tony would be entering the jungle, after his beloved grandmother passed away the day after he signed his I'm A Celeb contract.

The sports star made the heartbreaking revelation before going into camp, stating: "I signed the day before she passed away, so there was no going back then. If I sign something, I honour my agreement.

"In an ideal world I would have left it but I had signed. I was coming, so I am here."

