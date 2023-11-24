I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

24 November 2023, 11:36

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix
I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix. Picture: ITV/X

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb viewers were left bemused after Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose hugged during last night's episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity fans have been left confused after last night's episode saw Nella Rose, 26, and Fred Sirieix, 51, appear to be on good terms, despite their fiery argument a few days ago.

Earlier this week viewers saw Nella and Fred fall out after the First Dates star made a comment that he "could be her dad". Nella took offence to this statement and refused Fred's apology, branding him a "weirdo."

Tensions had been high between the two, however yesterday's episode saw the pair work together during the Slam Dunk'd challenge which saw them beat fellow campmates, Marvin Humes, 38, and Nick Pickard, 48.

Nella and Fred even hugged each other at the end of the task, with the YouTube star branding them a "great team." This led many viewers to be confused as to how the pair have made up so quickly.

Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix hugged during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity
Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix hugged during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celeb fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their opinions on Fred and Nella's dynamic, with many wondering if the pair forgave each other off camera.

One user wrote: "So they can air Nella and Fred arguing but can’t show them making up (which clearly they have). British TV are AWFUL."

Another wrote: "Nella and Fred look like the best of friends, they must’ve made up off camera #ImACeleb."

With a third adding: "I wonder how long Nella and Fred will remain friends #ImACelebrity."

Viewers were confused when Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose appeared to be on good terms during I'm A Celebrity
Viewers were confused when Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose appeared to be on good terms during I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Prior to this challenge, Nella had spoken about her feelings towards Fred, stating: "There's no situation with me and Fred, it's just camp life.

"He sits over there and I sit over here, everyone does their camp jobs, and we move forward."

Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose clashed earlier this week on I'm A Celebrity
Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose clashed earlier this week on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Last night's episode also saw the arrival of two new campmates, boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori.

However it wasn't always certain that Tony would be entering the jungle, after his beloved grandmother passed away the day after he signed his I'm A Celeb contract.

The sports star made the heartbreaking revelation before going into camp, stating: "I signed the day before she passed away, so there was no going back then. If I sign something, I honour my agreement.

"In an ideal world I would have left it but I had signed. I was coming, so I am here."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellow: Age, wife and children revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew: Age, wife and children revealed

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley proudly shows off two stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley proudly shows off two stone weight loss

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew reveals heartbreaking reason he nearly pulled out of the show

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew reveals heartbreaking reason he nearly pulled out of the show

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?
I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

Who is Nella on I'm A Celebrity? Age, job and family revealed

Trending on Heart

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Katie Piper reveals she has undergone eye surgery to avoid 'losing left eye'

Katie Piper reveals she's undergone surgery to 'avoid losing left eye'

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity fans turn on Nella Rose after Fred Sirieix clash

I'm A Celebrity fans turn on Nella Rose after Fred Sirieix clash

Tributes pour in for I'm A Celebrity star Annabel Giles after her death aged 64

Tributes pour in for I'm A Celebrity star Annabel Giles after her death aged 64

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity: What happened to Kiosk Keith and who is Kiosk Kev?

I'm A Celebrity: What happened to Kiosk Keith and who is Kiosk Kev?

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show after 72 hours

I'm A Celebrity fans spot first 'secret hand signal' from campmate to loved ones at home

I'm A Celebrity fans spot first 'secret hand signal' from campmate to loved ones at home

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Adrienne breaks her silence on Matt and Shona's surprise relationship

Married At First Sight's Adrienne breaks her silence on Matt and Shona's surprise relationship
Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Celebrities

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs