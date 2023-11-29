I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

29 November 2023, 12:53

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial
I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec were left unimpressed during last night's Bushtucker Trial.

I'm A Celebrity presenter Ant McPartlin was left 'furious' after Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori failed to get any stars during last night's Bushtucker Trial.

Viewers watched as Nella and Frankie checked into the 'Misery Hotel' to complete the latest challenge. The trial involved the pair working together to unlock various padlocks to gain stars. Despite Frankie trying to read out the numbers, Nella was unable to remember the codes and failed to open any of the locks.

Fans were quick to spot Ant and Dec's strained expressions as Nella struggled to recall the numbers, with Ant later stating he was 'furious' with the pair.

After the trial, Ant exclaimed: "I'm just going to say it. I'm not angry - I'm furious! How did they do such a terrible job? He is weakly shouting something, she hasn't got a strategy..... not a single coin? What on earth is wrong with these people?"

Ant and Dec were annoyed by Nella and Frankie's Bucktucker Trial attempt
Ant and Dec were annoyed by Nella and Frankie's Bucktucker Trial attempt. Picture: ITV

Viewers also shared Ant and Dec's frustration, taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their opinions.

One user wrote: "Ant & Dec very much sharing the nations frustration #ImACeleb"

Another said: "Ant & dec were p***** off at nella too shes making frankie look stupid #ImACeleb"

With a third adding: "Ant & Dec getting annoyed with Nella is the best thing #imaceleb"

Watch Nella explain her Bushtucker Trial tactics here:

Nella Rose fails to get a single star in bushtucker trial on I'm A Celeb

However there were some fans who stuck up for Nella and agreed that Ant and Dec were being too harsh on the YouTuber.

One user stated: "I don't like how Ant & Dec reacted to Nella tbh. It wasn't an easy trial #ImACeleb"

A second added: "#ImACeleb Ant & Dec are acting like they could do the challenge easily themselves"

Ant and Dec couldn't hide their frustration on I'm A Celebrity last night
Ant and Dec couldn't hide their frustration on I'm A Celebrity last night. Picture: ITV

During last night's episode, viewers saw Ant and Dec announce that Nella was seeing a medic and would exempt from the next trial.

It has been confirmed that the TV star has not left the jungle, despite fans certain she would be the next campmate to quit the series after Grace Dent exited the show on 'medical grounds' earlier this week.

Grace Dent left the I'm A Celebrity jungle earlier this week
Grace Dent left the I'm A Celebrity jungle earlier this week. Picture: ITV

In an emotional letter read by Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Grace sent a message to her remaining campmates upon her exit.

The restaurant critic wrote: "My Dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all.

"You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life.

"I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent."

