By Alice Dear

When will the first celebrity be voted off I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is in full swing now with stars such as Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes and Nella Rose having lasted just over a week in the Australian jungle.

Ant and Dec's hit reality show spans over three-weeks in the run-up to Christmas, with people starting to be voted off around two weeks into the show.

Over the final week of the series, there is an eviction each day until the final three are decided and then the King or Queen of the Jungle is named.

Here's when the first celebrity will be voted off the show and when the final will take place.

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

The first person will be voted off I'm A Celebrity on Sunday 3rd December.

While this has not been confirmed by ITV yet, the first eviction always happens 14 days after the show launches - which will take us to 3rd December.

A star will be voted off the show each evening during the last week before the final four take on the famous Celebrity Cyclone.

On the episode before the final, one last person is voted off before the final three are revealed and then the new King or Queen of the Jungle is named the following evening.

In 2022, Loose Women star Charlene White was the first celebrity to be voted off the show exactly 14 days after entering the jungle. In 2021, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips also left the show two weeks into the series.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 end?

ITV have confirmed that I'm A Celebrity will air the final episode of the series on 10th December.

At this point, there will be three celebrities left in the camp and one of them will be named the latest winner of the show.

When is Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

Celebrity Cyclone takes place on I'm A Celebrity with the final four stars the day before the finale.

Before the final, one more person is sent home leaving the three favourites going forward in the running to become the series' King or Queen of the Jungle.

