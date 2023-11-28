Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

28 November 2023, 17:41

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?
Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend? Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is I'm A Celeb star Danielle Harold's partner? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity star Danielle Harold, 31, has become a fan favourite on the show after viewers saw her tackle the latest Bushtucker trial.

Joining Josie Gibson, Nella Rose, Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes in the jungle, the ex-EastEnders actress has thrown herself into camp life and bonded with her fellow campmates.

After gaining fame as Lola Pearce on the soap, Danielle left EastEnders earlier this year and is looking forward to her next adventure. As her screen time grows, many have been wondering if the actress is in a relationship.

Who is Danielle Harold's partner? Here is everything you need to know.

Danielle Harold is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023
Danielle Harold is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Danielle Harold does not have a partner and is currently single.

The TV star was previously linked to her EastEnders co-star Jamie Borthwick, 29, however she has shut down rumours of their romance.

Prior to entering the jungle, Danielle spoke about her relationship status, confessing: "The parts I have been playing have involved heavy stuff and to just be me is exciting.

"I am single and no I am not looking for love!"

Danielle Harold was rumoured to be in a relationship with her co-star Jamie Borthwick
Danielle Harold was rumoured to be in a relationship with her co-star Jamie Borthwick. Picture: Getty

The actress has also been romantically linked with Bobby Brazier, 20, after the pair were pictured holding hands at the National Television Awards earlier this year.

An onlooker told The Sun: "Bobby and Danielle were holding hands when they first turned up at the NTAs.

"They looked really sweet together and Bobby was clearly taking really good care of Danielle. He was being really protective and held her hand as they walked along.

"As they got closer they stopped holding hands and moved away from each other."

Danielle Harold will be hoping to be crowned Queen of the Jungle
Danielle Harold will be hoping to be crowned Queen of the Jungle. Picture: Alamy

Neither Danielle nor Bobby have discussed the rumours of their relationship, however it appears that both parties are currently single.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

TV & Movies

Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen gives heartwarming answer when child asks if she believes in Santa Claus

Royals

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

TV & Movies

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

TV & Movies

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year

Letters to Santa 2023: Royal Mail deadline date, template and how it works

Lifestyle

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday?

TV & Movies

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in "limbo" after completing chemotherapy treatment

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in 'limbo' after completing chemotherapy treatment

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellow: Age, wife and children revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew: Age, wife and children revealed

TV & Movies

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

TV & Movies