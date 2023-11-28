Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?
28 November 2023, 17:41
Who is I'm A Celeb star Danielle Harold's partner? Here is everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
I'm A Celebrity star Danielle Harold, 31, has become a fan favourite on the show after viewers saw her tackle the latest Bushtucker trial.
Joining Josie Gibson, Nella Rose, Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes in the jungle, the ex-EastEnders actress has thrown herself into camp life and bonded with her fellow campmates.
After gaining fame as Lola Pearce on the soap, Danielle left EastEnders earlier this year and is looking forward to her next adventure. As her screen time grows, many have been wondering if the actress is in a relationship.
Who is Danielle Harold's partner? Here is everything you need to know.
Who is Danielle Harold's boyfriend?
Danielle Harold does not have a partner and is currently single.
The TV star was previously linked to her EastEnders co-star Jamie Borthwick, 29, however she has shut down rumours of their romance.
Prior to entering the jungle, Danielle spoke about her relationship status, confessing: "The parts I have been playing have involved heavy stuff and to just be me is exciting.
"I am single and no I am not looking for love!"
- I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit
- How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?
The actress has also been romantically linked with Bobby Brazier, 20, after the pair were pictured holding hands at the National Television Awards earlier this year.
An onlooker told The Sun: "Bobby and Danielle were holding hands when they first turned up at the NTAs.
"They looked really sweet together and Bobby was clearly taking really good care of Danielle. He was being really protective and held her hand as they walked along.
"As they got closer they stopped holding hands and moved away from each other."
Neither Danielle nor Bobby have discussed the rumours of their relationship, however it appears that both parties are currently single.
Read more:
- Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee
- Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed
- Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee