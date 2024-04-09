Stacey Solomon issued warning by concerned fans while feeding daughters

Stacey Solomon was sent warnings by her followers. Picture: BBC One/Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Fans have sent concerned messages to Stacey Solomon after noticing a potential hazard.

Stacey Solomon, 34, was given a warning by her eagle-eyed fans after they noticed a possible risk while she fed her daughters.

The Loose Women panellist shared a sweet video of herself, Rose, two, and Belle, one, enjoying some raisins as an afternoon snack.

Rose then passed the fruit to her younger sister before dropping some on the floor, with Stacey gently asking her to pick them up.

The two-year-old then sweetly said that she should leave the raisins for their dogs, however the mum-of-five informed Rose that she couldn't because dogs can't eat raisins.

Stacey Solomon's fans have warned her about the dangers of dogs eating rasins. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Despite making it clear that she knew her pooches couldn't consume the snack, this didn't stop some of her fans sending concerned messages.

One fan commented: "I bet you've had ten million messages. Dogs shouldn't eat raisins."

The X Factor finalist then replied: "Literally 10 million. This is why I was telling Rose we have to pick them up and they can't be eaten by the doggies and there are no doggies around Belle's high chair when usually that's their favourite spot. But just in case any of that still wasn't clear... DON'T feed raisins to dog."

According to the vet charity PDSA, giving "grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants are all potentially poisonous to dogs and of eaten they can cause gut problems and in serious cases, kidney failure."

Stacey Solomon replied to worried fans. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This latest post comes ahead of Stacey's brand new show Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue, begining later this week.

The series will see Stacey meet homeowners who have been left out of pocket by their builders and out of ideas of how to rectify the situation.

She will then help the families turn their house into their dream home with some DIY tips and moving-saving ideas.

Stacey Solomon's new show starts on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 4

This new series will delight fans of Sort Your Life Out after the final episode aired last week.

The fourth season saw emotional clear outs and awkward moments, as thousands of us tuned in to watch the heartwarming show.