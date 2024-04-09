Stacey Solomon issued warning by concerned fans while feeding daughters

9 April 2024, 11:56

Stacey Solomon was sent warnings by her followers
Stacey Solomon was sent warnings by her followers. Picture: BBC One/Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Fans have sent concerned messages to Stacey Solomon after noticing a potential hazard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, was given a warning by her eagle-eyed fans after they noticed a possible risk while she fed her daughters.

The Loose Women panellist shared a sweet video of herself, Rose, two, and Belle, one, enjoying some raisins as an afternoon snack.

Rose then passed the fruit to her younger sister before dropping some on the floor, with Stacey gently asking her to pick them up.

The two-year-old then sweetly said that she should leave the raisins for their dogs, however the mum-of-five informed Rose that she couldn't because dogs can't eat raisins.

Stacey Solomon's fans have warned her about the dangers of dogs eating rasins
Stacey Solomon's fans have warned her about the dangers of dogs eating rasins. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Despite making it clear that she knew her pooches couldn't consume the snack, this didn't stop some of her fans sending concerned messages.

One fan commented: "I bet you've had ten million messages. Dogs shouldn't eat raisins."

The X Factor finalist then replied: "Literally 10 million. This is why I was telling Rose we have to pick them up and they can't be eaten by the doggies and there are no doggies around Belle's high chair when usually that's their favourite spot. But just in case any of that still wasn't clear... DON'T feed raisins to dog."

According to the vet charity PDSA, giving "grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants are all potentially poisonous to dogs and of eaten they can cause gut problems and in serious cases, kidney failure."

Stacey Solomon replied to worried fans
Stacey Solomon replied to worried fans. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This latest post comes ahead of Stacey's brand new show Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue, begining later this week.

The series will see Stacey meet homeowners who have been left out of pocket by their builders and out of ideas of how to rectify the situation.

She will then help the families turn their house into their dream home with some DIY tips and moving-saving ideas.

Stacey Solomon's new show starts on Wednesday
Stacey Solomon's new show starts on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 4

This new series will delight fans of Sort Your Life Out after the final episode aired last week.

The fourth season saw emotional clear outs and awkward moments, as thousands of us tuned in to watch the heartwarming show.

People have been left confused over Eden's lie...

MAFS Australia's Eden admits she lied about Jayden seeing Sara's 'cheating' texts

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

Married at First Sight

Ellie and Lauren had an argument on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Ellie reveals what she really said to Lauren at the explosive reunion

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda may be getting back together in the future

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy hint they may get back together during heartwarming reunion

Married at First Sight

It looks like Tori is very much over the experiment and her fellow brides and grooms

MAFS Australia's Tori posts scathing message to co-stars after storming out of reunion

Married at First Sight

Jack has claimed Lauren had a secret boyfriend whilst on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Jack claims whole cast knew about Lauren's 'secret boyfriend'

Married at First Sight

Did Married At First Sight's Sara and Tim last the experiment?

Are MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim still together?

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue will begin in April

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue start date and episodes explained

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one!

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia reunion date has been revealed

When is the MAFS Australia reunion on TV? Air date revealed as trailer drops

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Jack and Tori apparently 'stormed out' of the MAFS Australia reunion

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori 'blew up at producers' after storming out of reunion

Married at First Sight

Netflix's Ripley is filmed in Italy and New York City

Where was Ripley filmed? Every location in the Netflix series revealed

Passenger ending explained after six episodes of the black comedy

Passenger ending explained- everything that happened in Chadder Vale

Passenger has just finished its first series

Will there be a Passenger series 2? Everything we know about a second season

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

Ripley is filmed in black and white

Why is Ripley in black and white? The real reason revealed

The Circle line-up has been announced

The Circle season six start date, cast and filming location revealed

Race Across The World is heading back to TV on the 10th of April

When does Race Across The World start?

Race Across The World contestants 2024

Race Across The World contestants revealed as series returns

Sara and Tim had a fiery relationship

Why did Sara and Tim split? Their MAFS Australia break up explained

Married at First Sight

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

Eden has spoken out after Jayden and Lauren were pictured together

MAFS Australia's Eden brands Jayden and Lauren 'disrespectful' after their wild night out

Married at First Sight

Timothy and Andrea have been photographed together

Are Timothy and Andrea dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia pair

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

It was an emotional episode of Sort yYour Life Out this week

Sort Your Life Out viewers left in tears after emotional series finale

Ellie and Jono confirm their relationship to the group during the reunion dinner party

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship as they confirm romance at reunion

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Timothy argued over his controversial statement

MAFS Australia's Jack reveals truth behind controversial 'whale' comment

Married at First Sight