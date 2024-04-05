Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue start date and episodes explained

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue will begin in April. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue, from its start date to what the show is all about.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has a brand new show which is set to fill our Sort Your Life Out void after the series ended last week.

In a brand new Channel 4 programme which airs on Wednesdays at 9pm, Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue will see the mother-of-five meet homeowners at their wits end after being left high and dry by builders.

With her expert DIY knowledge and verve for helping others, fans are hoping that this new show will be a hit for the Loose Woman panellist.

When is Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue on TV and what is it about? Here are all the answers.

Stacey Solomon has a brand new show starting. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

What is Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue about?

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue will see Stacey meet homeowners who have been left out of pocket by their builders and out of ideas of how to rectify the situation.

The Sort Your Life Out star will then help the families turn their house into their dream home with some DIY tips and moving-saving ideas which will transform their living space.

When is Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue on TV?

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue starts on Wednesday the 10th of April at 9pm on Channel 4.

The series will be shown weekly with a total of six episodes set to air.

Stacey Solomon will give out DIY tips to homeowners. Picture: Channel 4

The series is produced by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, with Stacey being overjoyed that the actress knows who she is.

The I'm A Celebrity star said: "How does she even know me? I still to this day don’t know how they found me. They just said they wanted me. Maybe some of her researchers and her team had seen the show."

As Stacey continues to grow her skills, an insider told The Mirror: "Stacey has carved out a successful career as the queen of DIY TV on the BBC and Channel 4 bosses are delighted they’ve been able to get in on the action."